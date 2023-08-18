Nuclear power | Olkiluoto 2’s electricity production was interrupted last night, the duration of the interruption is unknown

According to the release, the reason for suspending production is the increase in humidity detected in the turbine plant’s generator.

Olkiluoto 2’s electricity production was interrupted the night before Friday. Teollisuuden Voima informs about this in its press release on Friday morning.

According to the release, the reason for suspending production is the increase in humidity detected in the turbine plant’s generator.

So far, there is no information on how long the production stoppage will last. According to Teollisuuden Voima, the outage has no effect on nuclear safety.