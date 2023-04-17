Home page politics

George Anastasiadis

A commentary by Georg Anastasiadis, Editor-in-Chief of the Münchner Merkur.

The Greens are getting their way with nuclear power and a ban on oil and gas heating, but the voters will present Robert Habeck’s greens with the bill for this march to the green regulatory state. A commentary by Georg Anastasiadis.

The Greens can celebrate a truly historic week: On Saturday, Economics Minister Robert Habeck pulled the plug on nuclear power in Germany – presumably forever. And on Wednesday, the federal cabinet wants to approve Habeck’s law on the heat transition, which dictates to millions of homeowners and tenants down to the smallest detail how they have to heat in the future, which thermal baths they have to install or remove and when. In both cases, it will be expensive for the citizens.

In particular, pensioners with few reserves and tenants are faced with a reality shock

Economists, homeowners associations, municipal utilities, tradesmen, even the chimney sweeps are all up in arms. Botch, is their rarely unanimous verdict. But they can’t stop the march to the green regulatory state any more than the FDP, which puffed out its cheeks again yesterday. For the second time, the Liberals are being fobbed off by their coalition partners with a dish of lentils: After several weeks of “nuclear stretching”, which the Chancellor and his Deputy Habeck once graciously conceded to them, there are now a few cosmetic corrections again. Over 80-year-old homeowners are mercifully exempt from the outrageously expensive heating replacement. Everyone else is hit with full force.

In particular, pensioners with few reserves and tenants are faced with a reality shock. Incidentally, this was not long in coming when it came to nuclear either: on the first day after the exit, Germany had to import massive amounts of nuclear power from France and additional climate-damaging coal-fired power from Poland. The payday is coming – but also for the Greens, who have gotten the citizens into trouble. Billing will be done by autumn 2025 at the latest; in Bavaria, where Söder has already started his nuclear election campaign, a little earlier.

