Nuclear power Nuclear power had to provide an unlimited source of energy, then something terrible happened – the Fukushima accident was a turning point, now the future of nuclear power rests on the shoulders of developing countries

The disaster at the Japanese reactors marked a turning point for an industry that at one time promised to provide the world with an almost limitless source of energy.

The Fukushima nuclear accident almost completely halted Japan’s nuclear power industry. Pictured, a panel of experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency examined the destroyed reactor building in Fukushima in May 2011.­

Peter Landers, Wall Street Journal

10.3. 17:00 | Updated 8:06

Omaezaki, Japan

One and a half a kilometer-long and nearly 25-meter-high concrete wall provides protection from almost any imaginable tsunami.

Here, under the shelter of a wall erected on the shoreline of Omaezaki, is a nuclear power plant. Its two reactors are once again ready to break up atoms and heat water into steam to make electricity. This is what the power plant operator has told the regulators.