Nuclear Power | More than half of the residents of the capital region would qualify for a small nuclear power plant in their municipality

Negative attitudes towards small nuclear power have decreased. More and more people would take a small reactor as a neighbor as well.

Capital region residents’ attitude towards small nuclear power has become more positive, according to resident surveys conducted by the University of Jyväskylä and LUT University.

In 2021, 46 percent of the respondents had a positive attitude towards the introduction of a small nuclear power plant in their place of residence. In 2022, 55 percent already supported the issue.

The defendants would agree to take the small reactor even closer to their home. In 2021, six percent would have approved a power plant less than a kilometer from their home, while in 2022 the figure was already 15 percent.

The number of people who have a negative attitude towards the introduction of small nuclear power in their place of residence has also decreased. In 2021, just under a third of the respondents had a negative attitude towards the issue, and in 2022, just under a quarter of the respondents.

Small nuclear power plants were considered slightly safer in 2022 than in 2021.

In both years, approximately 1,600 residents of Helsinki, Espoo and Vantaa responded to the survey. The respondents were Finnish-speaking and between the ages of 18 and 75.

A year From the results of the 2021 resident survey, the positions of those who have a positive attitude towards small nuclear power have been clarified in more detail. A more detailed explanatory article on the results of 2022 has not yet been made.

In 2021, almost 90 percent of the supporters of small reactors did not want the plant less than a kilometer away from their home. So it’s not necessarily just about security reasons, the article states.

On the other hand, a quarter of the respondents who had a negative attitude towards small nuclear power were ready to accept the plant in their municipality of residence in 2021, if it were far enough away.

However, small nuclear power plants did not prove to be popular with the respondents. Of the 13 listed forms of energy production, small nuclear power was only the tenth most popular in 2021.

More than half of the respondents were in favor of organizing an advisory municipal referendum on the matter, if the construction of a small nuclear power plant were planned in the area.

In the year In 2021, the survey was most diligently answered by upper income classes and highly educated people. Those with high incomes also supported small nuclear power plants the most.

Those who voted for the coalition in the last municipal elections felt the most positive about it. Also, more than half of those who voted for Sdp and Basic Finns supported small nuclear power. The support of the voters of the Greens and the Left Alliance was around 40 percent.

The three oldest age groups had the most positive attitude towards the introduction of small nuclear power in their municipality.

There were also differences in the answers between women and men. About two-thirds of the men had a positive attitude towards the possible entry of a small nuclear power plant, while only a little under a third of the women.