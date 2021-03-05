Nuclear power Germany pays billion in compensation to nuclear power companies – the largest compensation to Swedish-owned Vattenfall

Germany will pay a total of EUR 2.4 billion in compensation to four companies that own nuclear power plants for giving up nuclear power.

Compensation will be provided to EnBW, E.ON / PreussenElektra, RWE and Vattenfall. They will be reimbursed for the costs of non-generating electricity and the investments made by the companies in the power plants. An agreement was reached only after a lengthy legal dispute.

“The agreement does not affect the withdrawal from nuclear power. The last German nuclear power plant will be closed by the end of 2022 at the latest, according to a joint statement by the German Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of the Environment and the Ministry of Economic Affairs. statementossa.

The largest the compensation pot will be repaired by the Swedish state-owned Vattenfall, which accounts for just over 1.4 billion. CEO of the company Anna Borg was pleasedthat the solution will put an end to a years-long and costly legal dispute.

HS interviewed Borg in February. At the time, Borg said that in the future, so-called small modular reactors could serve as an important source of energy. Small SMR mini-reactors that can fit on a truck’s platform could serve as a basic force in situations where weather conditions limit, for example, wind and solar power.

The decision to quit nuclear power was made in 2011 in the aftermath of the nuclear accident in Fukushima, Japan. The plan has widespread support among the Germans, as the German anti-nuclear popular movement is strong.