Nuclear power Germany and France “agree to disagree” on the climate friendliness of nuclear power

France has called for nuclear power to be classified as “green” in EU taxonomy, while Germany plans to shut down the rest of its nuclear power plant later this year.

Germany and France have “agreed to disagree” on adding nuclear power to the EU’s green energy list.

The list relates to the Union’s taxonomy, ie the environmental classification of investment sites, with which the EU seeks to guide investment in support of environmentally and climate-sustainable projects. The Commission has tentatively proposed classifying nuclear power and natural gas as “green”, which would allow them to be invested in to achieve carbon neutrality.

France, in particular, has pushed for nuclear power, which produces 70% of the country’s energy, to be added to the list.

Germany again shut down nuclear power plants at the end of 2021 and plans to shut down its last three operating nuclear power plants this year. The German Green Party in particular is opposed nuclear power classification as green.

German Minister for Europe Anna Lührmann however, in an interview with AFP on Friday, Germany and France denied any disagreement.

“We know what France’s position is on nuclear power and France knows what Germany’s position is,” Lührmann said.

“So we can agree to disagree and then turn to the issues we want to make progress on, from climate protection to sustainable investment and Europe’s strategic sovereignty.”

Lührmann said Germany does not accept the classification of nuclear power as climate-friendly, not because it would threaten the independence of energy production, because “uranium must come from somewhere.” However, Lührmann acknowledged that with its position, Germany is not in the majority in Europe.

Taxonomic presentation was scheduled to be released as early as last year, but has been delayed due to differing views. The Commission published a draft of the proposal at the turn of the year.

Austrian Minister for the Environment Leonore Gewessler threatened the EU with legal action if the classification of nuclear power as a climate-friendly form of energy progressed.

In addition to France, at least Finland, Poland and the Czech Republic are in favor of nuclear power.

If the member states support the proposal, it will enter into force in 2023.