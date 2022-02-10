Nuclear power France plans to build at least six new nuclear reactors – State invests tens of billions in nuclear power

A total of new nuclear reactors would be wanted in the coming years 14.

10.2. 19:15

France plans to build at least six new nuclear reactors in the coming decades, the president said Emmanuel Macron announced on Thursday.

In addition, France is investigating the construction of eight reactors. A total of 14 new reactors would be needed in the coming years. The reactors would be so-called new-generation EPR2 reactors being developed by the state-owned energy company EDF, Macron said.

He announced a new nuclear power strategy on Thursday.

The news agencies Reuters and AFP, among others, reported on the matter.

Nuclear power plants will help France move away from fossil fuels, according to Macron.

France aims for carbon neutrality by 2050.

According to Macron, the plan is for EDF to build and operate new power plants and for the state to secure EDF funding. Tens of billions of euros of public money are being invested in power plants. The first new EPR reactor is scheduled for commissioning by 2035, Macron said.

EDF has been in trouble recently. Corrosion problems have been identified at its nuclear power plants, which have led to the decommissioning of several old nuclear power plants for long periods of time.

Macronin France would also like to extend the life of older nuclear power plants from the current 40 to 50 years if it is safe to do so. In addition, Macron promised to accelerate the development of solar and wind power in France.

The new nuclear power plant strategy reinforces Macron’s commitment to nuclear power. France is the world’s most nuclear-intensive country. About 70 percent of its electricity generation is generated in the 56 reactors in operation.