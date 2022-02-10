Friday, February 11, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Nuclear power France plans to build at least six new nuclear reactors – State invests tens of billions in nuclear power

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 10, 2022
in World
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

A total of new nuclear reactors would be wanted in the coming years 14.

10.2. 19:15

France plans to build at least six new nuclear reactors in the coming decades, the president said Emmanuel Macron announced on Thursday.

In addition, France is investigating the construction of eight reactors. A total of 14 new reactors would be needed in the coming years. The reactors would be so-called new-generation EPR2 reactors being developed by the state-owned energy company EDF, Macron said.

He announced a new nuclear power strategy on Thursday.

The news agencies Reuters and AFP, among others, reported on the matter.

Nuclear power plants will help France move away from fossil fuels, according to Macron.

France aims for carbon neutrality by 2050.

According to Macron, the plan is for EDF to build and operate new power plants and for the state to secure EDF funding. Tens of billions of euros of public money are being invested in power plants. The first new EPR reactor is scheduled for commissioning by 2035, Macron said.

See also  Salibandy | Sweden insulted Finnish women in the final game of the World Series

EDF has been in trouble recently. Corrosion problems have been identified at its nuclear power plants, which have led to the decommissioning of several old nuclear power plants for long periods of time.

Macronin France would also like to extend the life of older nuclear power plants from the current 40 to 50 years if it is safe to do so. In addition, Macron promised to accelerate the development of solar and wind power in France.

The new nuclear power plant strategy reinforces Macron’s commitment to nuclear power. France is the world’s most nuclear-intensive country. About 70 percent of its electricity generation is generated in the 56 reactors in operation.

#Nuclear #power #France #plans #build #nuclear #reactors #State #invests #tens #billions #nuclear #power

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

The date of the return between Valencia and Athletic, in the air

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.