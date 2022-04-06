Nuclear power Finland no longer receives information from Russia about neighboring nuclear power plants – what does that mean in terms of radiation safety?

Nuclear power plants near St. Petersburg and the Kola Peninsula represent both old and newer technology. If the crisis persists, power plants may have difficulty obtaining spare parts.

Finland the safety of Russia’s nuclear power plants in the vicinity raises questions now that cooperation between states has broken down.

The co-operation of the Radiation and Nuclear Safety Authority (Stuk) with Russian nuclear power plants in the vicinity of Finland was interrupted after the outbreak of the war in Ukraine. HS said suspension of cooperation earlier on Wednesday.

Russia has two nuclear power plant sites near the Finnish border, the Leningrad nuclear power plant in Sosnovyi Bor, near St. Petersburg, and the Kola nuclear power plant on the Kola Peninsula in Poljarnyi Zori.

Leading expert on stucco Aapo Tanskanen says the suspension of cooperation means that all meetings and appointments have been canceled. Also, no equipment deliveries are planned anymore.

Saako Finland no longer has information from Russia about neighboring nuclear power plants?

“We are not completely in the dark,” says Tanskanen. “International agreements oblige Russia to provide information, and there are also bilateral agreements between Finland and Russia. Within this framework, Russia has an obligation to provide information and tell if something unusual is happening, ”he adds.

Much is still lost when cooperation is broken. According to Tanskanen, one information channel has been frozen.

“When there is no interaction, there is no longer a person-level relationship so that we can easily call and ask what has happened – or that the Russians would dare to tell at all,” Tanskanen says.

Interaction and confidential discussions began to wane during the Korona period, when Russia was not allowed to visit.

Can you no longer rely on the safety of nearby nuclear power plants?

“This is a good question that we will be evaluating in the future,” says Tanskanen.

There will be no rapid changes in the region’s nuclear power plants. If the crisis continues, Russian nuclear power plants may have difficulty obtaining spare parts, according to Dansanen.

“Increasing economic sanctions can have an impact on everything,” Tanskanen recalls.

The assessment is difficult because there is no precise information on how dependent Russian nuclear facilities are on some Western supplies or how quickly the shortcomings would appear.

“For example, automation systems are those where you can’t find a Russian supplier,” says Tanskanen.

Projects aimed at self-sufficiency were launched in Russian power plants a few years ago. For example, the Windows operating system has been abandoned.

“I can’t say how far the project is,” says Tanskanen.

Russian power plants use both old and newer technology. In Sosnovyi Bor, four old reactors represent RBMK technology, the same as at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant. Two of them have been shut down and the other two are scheduled to be shut down in 2025. In addition, a new nuclear power plant has been built in Sosnovyi Bor to replace the old ones.

According to Tanskanen, co-operation with Russian nuclear power plants in the vicinity of Finland began in the 1990s, when the world was different.

“Russia was pretty open. It asked for and needed help, and that’s when the cooperation started. ”

Efforts were made to improve Russia’s nuclear safety over the decades through a variety of projects. Employees were trained and good safety practices were disseminated.

Western technology was also exported from Finland to Russia.

“Once the projects have been committed, they have been continued. For example, a system has been delivered and later spare parts and upgrades have been delivered to it, ”describes Tanskanen.

According to Tanskanen, the technology supplied by Finland is not quite central to security. The plants will not be dependent on Finnish deliveries in the next few years.

In Ukraine nuclear power plants have been the target of military action in Russia. There has been no nuclear or radiation accident.

Stuk on previously stated that if the nuclear reactor were damaged in Ukraine, Finland would not be exposed to radiation causing serious harm.

On the other hand, Stuk has also stated that Russia’s actions are completely unpredictable, and therefore a harmful or unintentional attack on a nuclear power plant cannot be ruled out. The situation must therefore be monitored.

Russia withdrew from the Chernobyl nuclear power plant area it occupied at the start of the attack last week. The region is again under Ukrainian control.