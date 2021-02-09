Nuclear power Finland needs more nuclear power, says Fennovoima’s CEO – in an interview with HS, he hopes that the power plant with the Russian Rosatom will receive a construction permit already this year

Fennovoima and Rosatom have succeeded in correcting the shortcomings that led to the delays, says Fennovoima’s new CEO.

To Pyhäjoki the Hanhikivi 1 power plant under construction should receive a building permit this year, but the timetable may prove too tight. In this way, it can be deduced from the tone used by the CEO of Fennovoima, the power customer Joachim Specht commented on the schedule.

“Our ambitious goal is to get a building permit by the end of this year. It’s a big challenge, ”Specht says.

The schedule is, in his words, “challenging and optimistic but not unrealistic”.

The company has already on a couple of occasions had to postpone its assessment of the completion of the power plant. The current goal is for the company to receive a building permit this year and the power plant to be in commercial use in 2028.

The Government will grant a building permit if the Radiation and Nuclear Safety Authority (Stuk) issues a positive safety assessment of the plans.

Even if there is a slight delay in obtaining a building permit, it does not automatically mean that construction work is postponed. Construction work on the power plant area in Pyhäjoki has been carried out for a long time, but the actual construction work on the power plant, for which the Government’s construction permit is required, is scheduled to begin in the autumn of 2022 in any case.

Specht started under the leadership of Fennovoima in June. Former CEO Toni Hemminki left the company in the fall of 2019.

Although the CEO is new, the project is familiar: Specht served as director of new nuclear power projects for German Eon when Eon was still a large owner of Fennovoima. Fennovoima was his responsibility, and in Finnish nuclear power circles he is a familiar man.

Eon withdrew from Fennovoima in 2012 after Germany decided to give up nuclear power in the aftermath of the Fukushima nuclear accident. In 2013, Eon was replaced by the Russian state-owned Rosatom, which acts as the plant supplier and chief designer. The main contractor is also the Russian Titan-2.

Rosatom is an experienced nuclear power builder, but Hanhikivi is one of its first plants in the Western market. Russian companies have had difficulty adapting to the requirements and operating methods of the Finnish authorities, according to Stuk’s supervision reports.

According to Specht, there is a problem behind the whole sector: regulation varies considerably from one country to another.

“One of the biggest problems in the nuclear power industry is that regulation has not been able to agree on a common approach and international principles so that there is no need to start from scratch every time. It is clear that this is one of the reasons why project costs are rising. ”

According to him, even experienced designers find it difficult to adapt to varying requirements.

“This is always a big challenge for any designer and supplier, it’s not just about our supplier. Similar problems have been seen in Finland with Areva. They have been seen in the United States at Westinghouse. Areva has problems even in Flamanville, France, ”Specht says.

However, he does not want to criticize Stuk.

“Our relationship may not always have been easy, but I have met with the Director-General on several occasions, and the relationship is very functional.”

Now The Hanhikivi project is moving in the right direction, Specht says.

According to him, Rosatom has learned to adapt to Finnish requirements. It shows that the submission of plans to Stuk has progressed.

“Last year was good for Fennovoima. For the first time, perhaps in many years, we delivered what we needed. ”

In 2019, Fennovoima made a major organizational change that simplified the organization. As a result, Stuk, which previously criticized the slow development of Fennovoima’s safety culture, said that Fennovoima had taken more leadership in safety-related matters.

The coronavirus did not cause major difficulties for the company.

“We were lucky because the pandemic struck at a time when we were still spinning papers. If we were in the construction phase, the impact would have been much greater. ”

Spechtista Fennovoima got an experienced CEO. He has 30 years of experience in the nuclear power industry in Germany, Spain and Brazil, where he was involved in the construction of a new nuclear power plant.

Specht has now had half a year to get acquainted with the project he is leading. What is he going to do differently than before so that there will be no further delays?

Specht emphasizes that he does not know and does not want to evaluate the actions of his predecessors.

“I’m not here to analyze the past. It doesn’t belong to me. ”

One thing he emphasizes is responsiveness and adaptability.

“It is often forgotten that the project is constantly changing. Therefore, conditions are never stable. As the project progresses, new challenges arise, new kinds of qualifications and different people are needed. This is definitely one of the success factors. ”

At the same time, as nuclear power projects in the West suffer from delays and rising costs, the cost of renewable energy production continues to fall.

Lappeenranta University of Technology is assessedthat the cheapest form of electricity production in Finland is wind power built on land. According to an estimate four years ago, the average production cost of an onshore wind farm would be € 41 per megawatt hour. Since then, the size of the power plants has continued to grow. The wind power company Tuuliwatti has said that its new power plants in Ii will be able to generate electricity for less than 30 euros.

Fennovoima is not allowed to comment on the price of the electricity it produces to the public, but Rosatom has agreed in the agreement that the owners will receive electricity at a guaranteed price, which will initially not exceed EUR 50 per megawatt hour, when the power plant starts up.

According to Specht, the foundations for building nuclear power have not disappeared.

“As long as we can’t store electricity in large quantities, renewables can’t produce baseload power. Therefore, nuclear power cannot be ruled out if we want to get rid of CO2 emissions. ”

Specht also points out that reducing CO2 emissions requires the electrification of society, ie increasing the demand for electricity. The company estimates that the electrification of passenger car traffic in Finland would require as much new production as another Hanhikivi power plant. The same additional demand was generated by SSAB’s planned project to make the production of the Raahe steel plant fossil-free.

“This is a strategic question for the country, how to answer this: either you produce the electricity yourself or you import it and pay for it.”