Nuclear Power | Finland is still exceptionally dependent on Russian nuclear fuel, and it is fattening Putin’s war chest

The Loviisa nuclear power plant still does not get fuel from anywhere but Russia. Fortum assures that there are enough stocks also in case of surprises.

How much is Finland also updated how dependent Central Europe was on Russian natural gas and energy pressure.

Less attention has been paid to the fact that Finland itself is one of the five EU countries with VVER-type nuclear reactors that are completely dependent on Russian nuclear fuel.

The other countries are Hungary, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic and Slovakia.

Loviisa’s two Soviet-made nuclear reactors produce ten percent of the electricity consumed in Finland. They still have no other possible fuel supplier than Rosatom’s Tvel. Rosatom is the Russian state nuclear power company.

In Loviisa, electricity is generated with hexagonal fuel bundles supplied by Tveli.

The contract for the supply of fuel extends to 2027 in one reactor and 2030 in the other.

What if Russia decided to stop supplying those hexagonal bundles? Would ten percent of Finland’s electricity production fall out?

Loviisa The nuclear power plant is owned by Fortum, a mostly state-owned company.

Director responsible for nuclear power production at Fortum Petra Lundström says that the Russian risk was first discovered when Russia launched a full-scale attack on Ukraine in February 2022.

“When the war broke out, we immediately set out to secure Loviisa’s fuel supply,” says Lundström. According to Lundström, Fortum itself was proactive.

“It was a clear move from us that we have to do everything we can to avoid a situation where Loviisa has no fuel.”

In February 2022, the Ministry of Labor and Economic Affairs also became active in examining the links between Finland’s energy production and Russia. According to HS’s information, the ministry immediately started looking at scenarios in which all “the hoses are cut”.

To the new Loviisa nuclear power plant to the operating permit it was recorded that, by the end of this year, Fortum must submit a report to the ministry, “how it will manage the procurement of fresh fuel in the future”. There was no such entry in previous permits. Minister Mika Lintilä signed the permit on February 16, 2023.

Avoiding Russia is not directly mentioned. However, the background of the entry was the need to disconnect from Russian fuels caused by the war, says an industrial adviser who worked on the permit at the time and has since retired Liisa Heikinheimo.

Pressure also came from the EU.

EU Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson mentioned the dependence of five EU countries on Russia recently In an interview with HS. EU finances Apis programwhere the EU countries dependent on VVER reactors and Ukraine together accelerate the discovery of alternative fuel producers and the granting of permits.

For Ukraine, the problem is naturally the most acute.

The program is led by the US nuclear fuel manufacturer Westinghouse, and the Spanish company Enusa is also involved.

Fortum’s the plan is for Loviisa’s fuel to be produced in the future at Westinghouse’s Swedish plant in Västerås.

According to Lundström, the cooperation has progressed on schedule and the Russian risk has been “minimized”.

“There [riskin minimoinnissa] has two components. First, we have fuel in storage. It acts as a buffer. In addition, the cooperation with Westinghouse and their development work has progressed very well,” says Lundström.

“The risk that the supply of fuel from Russia will be interrupted is under control. Very well.”

Lundström says that during the current shutdown, a test batch of elements supplied by Westinghouse has been installed in the reactor, which does not yet contain actual fuel.

Fortum’s the announcement says, that the introduction of a new fuel is “a multi-year process requiring official approvals”. The approving authority is Räteilyturvakeskus Stuk. There are five main steps in the process, from design quality control to acceptance inspection.

In the interview, Lundström formulates that fuel produced in the West could be used in Loviisa “in the next few years”.

So does Fortum have fuel stored in Loviisa to last for several years?

“We have multi-year inventory, yes.”

If Russia does not cut off supplies, do you intend to use Russian fuel until the end of the contract period, i.e. 2027 and 2030?

“This is a good question,” says Lundström.

“If deliveries do not stop, then we will have two suppliers. There are no decisions about that situation yet. In this regard, the situation has to be constantly evaluated.”

HS asked Fortum when the company last paid for Russian fuel and when was it last delivered to Loviisa. Fortum replied that the information is not public. The company only said that fuel will be delivered “at regular intervals” within the framework of the contract.

The Loviisa nuclear power plant in July 2023. The reactors are Soviet technology.

Precisely Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine did not break out in February 2022. It had already been going on for eight years then.

In February 2022, a full-scale attack that shocked the whole of Europe began, but the Crimean peninsula was occupied by Russia in the spring of 2014. Soon after sending the unidentified soldiers, or “green men”, to Crimea, Russia engineered the war in Eastern Ukraine and also directly participated in it.

In the years 2001–2007, Loviisa had a better situation in terms of geopolitical risks than it does now, when fuel was purchased from the western countries BNFL and Westinghouse in addition to the Russian Tvel. After that, their contract was not extended, and Loviisa continued only with a Russian journalist.

According to Lundström, the good quality of the Russian fuel influenced that choice.

Why wasn’t the discussion about the Russian risk started already when Russia seized Crimea and started the war in eastern Ukraine?

Lundström refers to the atmosphere throughout Europe.

“There has been a really widespread perception that Russia is developing in a different direction than it was developing.”

This picture was also connected to the large investments Fortum decided in 2008 in Russia.

“Those decisions are made in the moment where we are.”

Technically professor of physics Peter Lund Aalto University states that nuclear power has been interestingly left out of the energy debate related to Russia.

“The import of fossil fuels has been cut off, but it has not been done in nuclear technology. The interests of European companies are related to that.”

In addition to the five countries mentioned, nuclear power giant France also has its own cow in the ditch, as the nuclear energy trade between France and Russia is significant.

In 2022, France imported nuclear energy-related products from Russia with 359 million euros. The industry’s import from Russia to the entire EU in the year of the start of the full-scale attack was 720 million euros. It meant an increase of one-fifth from the previous year.

The sums are large, but pale in comparison to the sums with which EU countries still buy Russian fossil fuels. During the first half of this year, more than 5 billion euros worth of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) alone was purchased in the EU region, says Euronews.

According to Lund, Russia is a globally significant factor in nuclear energy, both as a technology supplier of uranium and also as the owner of Western nuclear technology companies. Therefore, it is not easy to break all addictions. This is also confirmed by Fortum’s Lundström.

“Russia is a big player in this entire fuel supply chain. As a uranium supplier, in enrichment, in conversion. And this is also the case in other Western nuclear power plants, that Russian uranium has been used.”

Professor Lund also reminds us of the moral contradiction: the purchase of nuclear fuel from Russia fattens Moscow’s war coffers. In his opinion, the issue of alternative fuel suppliers for VVER reactors should have been seriously thought about earlier.

Here he would set his sights on European governments. From them, Lund would need the courage to prepare for crises even when the company’s management disagrees.

“Previously, it was thought that the interests of companies are the interests of Finland, but that is not the case. It can be completely different. This perception should be updated.”

Fortum’s Lundström, the director responsible for nuclear power production, is convinced that Finland’s nuclear power dependence on Russia will shrink to a very small size on the day when fuel for Loviisa starts to be bought from the West as well.

According to him, technological dependence is much smaller than many imagine.

“That other dependency is almost non-existent in Loviisa’s case.”