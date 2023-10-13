Nuclear Power | Burkina Faso announced that it had agreed with Russia on the construction of a nuclear power plant

West African The government of Burkina Faso issued a press release on Friday, according to which the Russian state nuclear power company Rosatom and Burkina Faso have signed a letter of intent to build a nuclear power plant in Burkina Faso by 2030.

Deputy Director of Rosatom Nikolai Spassky and Minister of Energy of Burkina Faso Simon-Pierre Boussim signed the letter of intent on Friday in Moscow when they met during the Russian Energy Week.

According to the African Development Bank, less than 23 percent of Burkina Faso’s more than 20 million inhabitants live in an apartment connected to the electricity grid, reports news agency AFP. The government’s intention is to increase both electricity production and consumption considerably over the next seven years.

According to Minister Boussim, the nuclear power plant will help Burkina Faso to increase its industrial production. According to the minister, there should also be enough electricity for export to neighboring countries.

Thought nuclear power plant came to the fore at the end of July, when the president who attended the summit of Russia and African countries in St. Petersburg Ibrahim Traoré presented the project to the President of Russia to Vladimir Putin. News agency Interfax according to St. Petersburg, there was talk of a “small” nuclear power plant. The size of the power plant was not mentioned in Friday’s news.

A news agency headquartered in Senegal APA News however, said on Friday that Burkina Faso plans to triple its current energy consumption by 2030 and that current consumption requires production at just over 500 megawatts. It could be concluded from this that Rosatom plans to build its 1,200 megawatt “basic power plant” in Burkina Faso, similar to Fennovoima’s Pyhäjoki nuclear power plant.

The Pyhäjoki nuclear power project lost political support after Russia attacked Ukraine in February of last year. Fennovoima terminated the contract with Rosatom in May of the same year.

Burkina Faso currently produces its electricity mainly with hydro and solar power.

Rosatom and the Nigerian government agreed on a nuclear power plant project in October 2017, but since then there has been little news about the planned Geregu nuclear power plant. The only operating nuclear power plant on the African continent is located in Cape Town, South Africa. Burkina Faso’s power plant can therefore become Africa’s second nuclear power plant.

President Ibrahim Traoré, 34, is currently the youngest president in the world. He came to power a year ago in a military coup, and he is now called the “transitional president”.

After the hijacking, the government has made a break with former colonial master France and created good relations with Russia. The government evicted French special forces from the country last spring, and Russian Wagner fighters reportedly took their place.