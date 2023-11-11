A delegation of birds and fish is expected at the Ministry

Italy is undoubtedly a particular country, a sort of unicum that characterizes us in the world, a sort of brand of unreliability, at least among advanced Western countries.

There are many examples that support this statement.

Starting with the record nuclear that we had in the 60s, the years of the economic boom, and that we incredibly lost with the conviction and arrest of Felice Ippolito, the head of the CNEN, National Nuclear Energy Committee.

We had know-how and international level physicists and engineerslike Giorgio Salvini, of the University of Milan, but the nuclear project evidently clashed with other energy interests and with lobbies and potentates who were very active in politics then as now.

Then there was the referendum in 1987 Chernobyl, an opportunity that aggressive neo-politicians exploited. Edoardo Amaldi, Fermi’s close collaborator and re-founder of Italian physics after the war, bluntly called them “idiots”.

Then the rest is unfortunately news of a country, ours, which fights nuclear power but then buys energy from France which produces it near our borders, naturally at a higher price.

This goes hand in hand with waste-to-energy plants which are fundamental – as the EU says – to virtuously close the waste cycle. But they are opposed by “Sunday environmentalists” whose sole aim is to maintain their own electoral backyard. Meanwhile, Rome succumbs under an ocean of rubbish and a purely ideological opposition, like that of Virginia Raggi.

The idea that everything can run on renewable energy was then generated all over the world – but in Italy in particular; however they are not sufficient, they are expensive (supported by incentives) and above all they cannot be stored in efficient batteries and this is the real reason why, for example, the electric car market does not take off, beyond the exorbitant cost. On the other hand, nuclear energy linked to the Gothic images of Chernobyl has now been largely overtaken by fourth generation reactors.

The fissile material, i.e. the fuel, is always uranium or plutonium. The objectives of the fourth generation are focused on safety, waste reduction and reduction of project costs. The EU has recognized the absolute environmental sustainability of nuclear power by including it in the “taxonomy” of activities to be increased, as envisaged by the European Green Deal, the pact that should achieve climate neutrality by 2050.

But, as is known, the EU is only cited for measures that harm Italy, not when they develop it.

Nuclear power is essential, for example, to fight climate change and more and more scientists are saying this.

The other field of opposition to everything is represented by that of Infrastructure, especially if strategic, for example the MOSE and the Strait Bridge.

For the first one it took decades of battles to do it, against the donkeys of the no – everything who tried to stop its construction in every way, but fortunately they didn’t succeed and now it protects a pearl of a city like Venice from the waters.

And then there is the Messina Bridge whose design dates back to the ancient Romans and which seems to be a work that attracts all the fools and weirdos of the universe in their strenuous and irrational opposition.

The advantages of connecting Sicily to the continent are evident in terms of convenience of transporting goods and passengers and above all time savings. Antonio Di Pietro, Minister of Infrastructure, tried but was blocked by the greens of the time and by thousands of fanatical protesters.

The new minister Matteo Salvini is now trying again and has to fight against the exact same problems as then. Nothing has changed.

In order not to carry out this strategic Great Work, we invent everything.

The protesters come up with lunar hypotheses, such as the fact that the fish in the Strait would be disturbed by solar reflections and would therefore experience existential distress requiring the work of a fish psychologist.

Or there are those who have argued that the pylons (like the wind turbine propellers) would produce real massacres of birds, when the only true Darwinian effect would be only to improve the collective intelligence of the group, eliminating the more foolish subjects.

Salvini has now relaunched both nuclear power and the Strait Bridge and the usual complaints of no have returned – everything, concentrated on blocking Italy’s development. But the impression is that this time he will move forward, waiting for a delegation of birds and fish to show up near Porta Pia.

Subscribe to the newsletter

