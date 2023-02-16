Nuclear power | Already five delays in Olkiluoto within a week – What is really happening at the power plant?

Olkiluoto has already been told about new delays five times in just over a week. Production director Marjo Mustonen assures that the OL3 power plant will be started. “These are just basic maintenance.”

Already the triple reactor of the Olkiluoto nuclear power plant, which has been delayed for more than 13 years, will be delayed again. Teollisuuden voima, or TVO, said on Thursday that regular use of the power plant will not begin until the beginning of April.

In just over a week, new postponements have already been announced five times, i.e. almost every day. What really happens at the power plant? Will it ever start at this rate?

“It will definitely start”, production director Marjo Mustonen says.

According to him, these are normal checks and maintenance during the test drive phase.

Yet in autumn everything looked good. In October, TVO was starting the last test operation period, when it turned out that there were cracks in the impeller of the feed water pump of the power plant’s turbine plant.

While the fault was investigated, the power plant was shut down. The cause of the fractures was found to be too violent a test drive, and it was decided to change the impellers of all feedwater pumps to more durable ones. They had to be designed and manufactured before the replacement.

The matter was supposed to be clear by the turn of the year, but even after that there have been enough postponements.

Black according to, after the installation of new impellers, during the start-up phase of the power plant, it was noticed that there was a fault in one of the safety valves of the reactor plant’s pressurizer.

“Before starting up, the plant always needs to warm up first and do certain periodic tests until we get to the next stage. In the most recent start-up, a periodic test was run for the safety valves at a certain pressure level, where the fault was detected,” says Mustonen.

Institute it was decided to put it back into depressurized mode and check. At first, according to Mustonen, it was thought that valve maintenance would be more limited and only a couple of valves would need to be serviced by grinding.

But then it was decided to check and maintain several safety valves at the same time as we were once in a depressurized state. A reactor facility is the space where the actual nuclear reaction takes place. Every piece of equipment has to be in perfect condition there.

“This in itself is quite normal in the trial operation phase, that when we find something, we decide how to proceed. These works are basic maintenance in nature, and there is no particular difficulty associated with them.”

Black according to you, you certainly can’t promise that valve faults will be the last straw.

“But I’m quite confident that when these works are done, the plant will start,” he says.

Could the faults and the need for maintenance be caused by the fact that some of the plant’s equipment has been standing ready for years?

“In the case of the valves, it’s probably not about that, but the maintenance programs for the systems and equipment run all the time and they are built in such a way that aging is taken into account. Aging phenomena are quite technology-specific,” says Mustonen.

TVO’s communication seems paced in part because the company has to inform the market about every schedule change as soon as they are known. Information about the start-up schedules of the power plant affects, for example, the pricing of electricity futures.

Olkiluoton the triple unit is still owned by the plant supplier, the French-German Areva Siemens consortium. It will only be handed over to TVO at the end of the trial operation phase, when all contractual obligations have been fulfilled. That’s when the warranty period, which lasts for years, begins.

Although Areva is responsible for the plant’s trial operation, it is practically done in cooperation with TVO. The plant supplier still has around 500–700 employees in the Olkiluoto power plant area.

“We are preparing for the facility to be transferred to us. But even after the handover, the plant supplier’s employees will still be supported by the plant in the initial phase of use,” says Mustonen.

According to him, the Olkiluoto nuclear power plant has around 1,000 TVO employees who run all three units of the power plant.

TVO and the Areva Siemens consortium argued for years in the arbitration court, among other things, about responsibilities for the plant’s delay and inflated construction costs. In March 2018, an agreement was reached, the most important element of which was that Areva Siemens, which had already run into financial difficulties, committed to complete the construction of the plant. Areva’s main owner is the French state.

TVO has said that it will pay about 5.8 billion euros in total for the power plant. However, the plant’s actual construction costs have been estimated to reach up to 12 billion euros, which means that the plant supplier will offset a gigantic loss from the project.

The point of comparison has been obtained from the sister plant being built in Flamanville, France.

In the 2018 agreement, it was also agreed that Areva Siemens will pay TVO a maximum of EUR 400 million in compensation if the plant is delayed from the 2019 start-up date agreed at the time. The amount of compensation would depend on the length of the delay.

Institute has been late for this deadline for more than three years.

Over the past three years, TVO has not received more than 40 million megawatt hours of electricity from the power plant compared to if the power plant had been running at full capacity. The value of that amount of electricity is about 1.6 billion euros, calculated at the moderate price of 40 megawatt hours.

