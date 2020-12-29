Nuclear power A nuclear-powered cargo ship is currently sailing in the Gulf of Finland: according to the authorities, there are no major safety risks associated with the operation of a ship with a propeller failure

The North Baltic Sea and the Gulf of Finland are one of the busiest sea areas in the world. The Russian cargo ship Sevmorput is on its way to St. Petersburg shipyard.

Serious the Russian nuclear cargo ship Sevmorput, which has suffered a propeller failure, is currently moving in the Baltic Sea on its way to the shipyard in St. Petersburg. The ship has arrived in the Gulf of Finland on Tuesday.

What kind of risk does a nuclear ship pose to the Gulf of Finland?

The North Baltic Sea and the Gulf of Finland are one of the busiest sea areas in the world, says Deputy Commander of the Western Finland Coast Guard Kimmo Ahvonen.

The corona epidemic has reduced shipping traffic in the area somewhat, but before the epidemic, about 200 vessels passed through the North Baltic Sea and the Gulf of Finland every day.

Shipping in the Gulf of Finland is co-operated by the Estonian, Russian and Finnish authorities. The so-called GOFREP system covers the international sea areas of the Gulf of Finland east of the western reporting line.

A so-called route allocation system has also been set up in the Baltic Sea to increase maritime safety.

Sevmorput is about 260 meters long. According to Ahvonen, the ship is big, but larger ships are moving in the Gulf of Finland.

For comparison, the passenger ship Viking Grace operating on the Turku ‒ Stockholm route, for example, is 218 meters. The Mardi Gras cruise ship under construction at Turku Shipyard is 344 meters away.

“Many oil and gas vessels also run daily in the North Baltic Sea in the Gulf of Finland, and they can be of the same size,” Ahvonen compares.

“If the ship has passed through the Danish straits, it should not have any problems in the Gulf of Finland either,” Ahvonen estimates.

Despite the busy traffic, the ship also has reasonably good space to move in the Gulf of Finland, and there are no cramped places on the high seas. The sea is not currently frozen either.

“I don’t know in more detail what the situation is in front of St. Petersburg, but there is hardly any ice there either,” Ahvonen says.

“In addition, Sevmorput is designed for arctic conditions and highly navigable on ice.”

Sevmorputin makes it exceptional that the ship is the only nuclear-powered cargo ship in the world.

Head of International Projects Aapo Tanskanen The Finnish Radiation and Nuclear Safety Authority (STUK) says that Sevmorput has moved in the Gulf of Finland before.

Russia has not provided official information on the ship’s defect. Rosatom has said news agency for AFP ship’s propeller failure.

Judging by the way the ship has traveled so far, according to Tanskanen, the ship will have no steering difficulties as a result of the propeller failure. However, its cruising speed is lower than normal.

According to Tanskanen, the ship is moderately old. The reactor type of the vessel is familiar to Denmark.

“When a ship does not break the ice, it uses only a small portion of the reactor’s power, so the worst-case release in an accident would be clearly less than a large nuclear power plant and the effects of the accident would be local,” he estimates.

The Russians Nuclear-powered vessels are likely to be seen more frequently in the Gulf of Finland in the future, as Russia wants to develop its northern sea route.

To that end, a new nuclear icebreaker has just been completed and two new ones are under construction in St. Petersburg. Although their main purpose may not be in the Gulf of Finland, they can still be brought through the Gulf of Finland to St. Petersburg for maintenance, for example.

“Ships can be partially serviced in Murmansk, but some maintenance work is apparently only possible at the St. Petersburg shipyard,” Tanskanen says.

Neither According to Ahvonen, no sudden situations are expected with Sevmorput. According to Ahvonen, if, for example, a technical fault forced the ship to stop, it would not pose a great risk either.

“Faults that require sudden action are rare,” Ahvonen says.

However, plans have already been considered for that too. Ahvonen has represented the Finnish Coast Guard in a working group focusing on maritime rescue under the Arctic Council.

A working group of radiation authorities was also established under the Council this year, which also includes a representative of STUK. The working group has considered a scenario in which a nuclear-powered vessel would be subject to maritime rescue missions.