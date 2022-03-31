Dhe Russian troops concentrated around the Chernobyl nuclear power plant began withdrawing towards Belarus on Thursday, according to the state-owned Ukrainian company Energoatom. According to this information, the occupiers informed the Ukrainian personnel who monitor the security of the facility of the imminent withdrawal in the morning. The US Department of Defense and the Ukrainian military had previously reported signs of an impending withdrawal from the area around the power plant that was damaged in 1986.

The Russian troops had already occupied the area around the reactor ruins, the reactors that had been shut down regularly in 2000, and the nuclear waste storage facility in the first days of the war. The situation at Chernobyl had caused major international concern because the facilities were temporarily cut off from power and because Russian troops had only allowed personnel to perform a partial rotation once since late February. There were also reports of fires in the Chernobyl exclusion zone, which has been radioactive since 1986.

Convoy from Mariupol scheduled for Friday

According to Energoatom, Russian troops have dug trenches in some of the most contaminated areas. According to Energoatom, numerous signs of radiation sickness have appeared among Russian soldiers. As a result, there was almost a riot in the troops demanding they leave the area. Images were circulated on social media on Thursday that allegedly show special medical vehicles that are said to have been used to transport irradiated soldiers from the area.







According to the Red Cross, a convoy of buses is scheduled to take Mariupol residents out of the city that was surrounded and largely destroyed by the shelling of Russian forces this Friday. In Mariupol, around 170,000 people are said to be holding out under catastrophic conditions. Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Iryna Vereshchuk announced on Thursday morning that Russia had agreed to open a humanitarian corridor to areas controlled by Ukraine. From the south of Ukraine, the Ukrainian armed forces reported that several towns had been recaptured.