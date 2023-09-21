Energy, Pichetto: “Italy towards a roadmap on nuclear power. The horizon is 2030-2050”

“The proposal to update the Pniec which Mase sent to the European Commission already indicates that new generation nuclear technologies will play an important role in the energy transition towards an economy with low greenhouse gas emissions. In line with the decarbonisation objectives undertaken by our country and with the motion approved last May by Parliament, the Ministry has established the National Platform for Sustainable Nuclear Energy”, declares the Minister of the Environment and Energy Security Gilberto Pichetto Fratin during question time.

“This morning at the Mase – he added – the first meeting of the platform took place. The meeting saw the participation of the main public research bodies, representatives of the world of universities, scientific associations, public entities operating in the sector of nuclear safety and decommissioning, as well as companies that already have investment programs in place in nuclear sector, in the production of components and systems, and in medical applications in the nuclear sector”.

Nuclear, Pichetto: “Focus on nuclear technologies: small modular reactors and fourth generation reactors”

The minister recalls: “The platform, with the support of Enea and RSE, aims to define within certain times a path aimed at the possible resumption of the use of nuclear energy in Italy and to the growth opportunities of the national industrial chain already operating in the sector”. Pichetto underlines: “TheThe priority objective will be to develop guidelines and a roadmap over the course of a few months, with a horizon of 2030 and 2050, to follow and coordinate the developments of new nuclear technologies in the medium and long term, with one particular attention to small modular reactors and fourth generation reactors and understand the possible impacts of these technologies in terms of security and cost-benefits of the system”

