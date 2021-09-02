“It is certainly a reasoning to be explored. It makes good sense to go towards zero emissions and study well where in other countries they have invested to reduce CO2 emissions”. With these words, the head of the Lega’s infrastructure Edoardo Rixi, interviewed by Affaritaliani.it, says he is in favor of the analysis for the opening of Minister Roberto Cingolani to the new nuclear power. “At the gates of Genoa we have a supply chain that produces an important part of the fusion reactor that they are building in the South of France as a European project. The use of clean nuclear energy should absolutely not be seen as a problem regardless, having blocked research in Italy and having decommissioned nuclear power plants has generated a very serious loss of national competences. On this point we agree with Minister Cingolani, nuclear power is not and must not be a taboo. Things must be said clearly “.

But who are the radical-chic environmentalists that Minister Cingolani spoke of? “Certainly the 5 Stars and a part of the left, which continues to have a strange vision of environmentalism without ever having gone to sleep in a forest or having ever cut the grass of a lawn. Failure to cut trees and fail to clean river banks, for example, have created many disasters, as we Ligurians have lived on our skin. All thanks to the left-wing environmentalists who then in some cases allowed us to build buildings on the banks of the rivers “, concludes Rixi.