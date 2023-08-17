Nuclear “valid option for energy transition”. That’s why they like it

The prospects for nuclear energy – and for the sectors and companies linked to it – could be brighter in the near future, also thanks to proposals ranging from the development of at least 150 new nuclear reactors in China over the next 15 years to the new British government to build small modular reactors.

We are seeing growing support for nuclear powerwith political commitments to build hundreds of new reactors around the world over the next decade. Five of the world’s largest economies – the United States, India, the United Kingdom, Japan and China – have announced targets to substantially increase nuclear capacity. In Germany, which is the exception, opposition to nuclear power has eased. According to data from the World Nuclear Association, 58 reactors are planned under construction, 103 planned and 325 proposed. This equates to 65,899 MWe of nuclear power currently under construction (as of July 2023), the most the industry has seen since 2015.

The role of nuclear power to achieve the Net Zero goals

There are currently 439 nuclear reactors in operation globally, with an estimated operating capacity of 413 GW in 2022, or around 10% of global power generation. According to the International Energy Agency’s Net Zero scenario, the nuclear industry is expected to nearly double its capacity by 2050. Nuclear investment must triple under the IEA’s Net Zero scenario. Between 2016 and 2020, the average annual global investment in nuclear power was $35 billion. To reach Net Zero, investment must rise to more than $100 billion annually by 2030 and remain above $80 billion by 2025.

Nuclear power is one of the lowest emission sources of energyIt is in fact the second-largest low-carbon energy source after hydropower, more than wind and solar combined. Over the past five decades, nuclear power is estimated to have cumulatively avoided 70 Gt of CO2. For comparison, total annual carbon emissions in China reached 12.1Gt in 2022.

