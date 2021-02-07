Iran sets its conditions. The United States must first “fully lift” the sanctions imposed on the country before Tehran resumes its commitments under the Iranian international nuclear agreement, Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said on Sunday (February 7th).

“If they want Iran to return to its commitments (…) the United States must fully lift the sanctions, in practice and not on paper”Ayatollah Khamenei warned in a televised speech. “We will then check whether in fact the sanctions have been lifted correctly”, he said again.

The Vienna agreement on Iranian nuclear power, dating from 2015, has already been hanging by a thread since the Americans came out with a crash in 2018, under the leadership of Donald Trump. The Islamic Republic responded to the reinstatement of heavy US sanctions by gradually unraveling the deal. At the beginning of January, Tehran thus took a new step in uranium enrichment.

All eyes are now on the Biden administration, which says it is ready to return to the agreement on condition that Tehran puts an end to all its violations first. The Iranians, who are demanding the opposite scenario (the lifting of sanctions first, the end of their violations then), continue meanwhile to free themselves from their obligations.