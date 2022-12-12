Nuclear fusion, the United States close to turning point: “Generated more energy than was consumed”

A possible turning point for the future of clean energy. American scientists are said to have succeeded for the first time in producing more energy than was used to trigger a nuclear fusion reaction. The news was anticipated by the Financial Times and the Washington Post, even before the announcement scheduled for tomorrow of an “important scientific step forward” by the US Department of Energy. The eyes of the scientific community are now focused on a federal laboratory in California and on an experiment conducted in the last two weeks.

Nuclear fusion promises clean and abundant energy, without many of the drawbacks of fission. Research has been going on since the 1950s and never until now has any group of scientists managed to demonstrate that they have produced more energy than was consumed by the reaction. This time however, about 2.5 megajoules of energy were produced at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, compared to 2.1 megajoules used for lasers. The estimates are still preliminary, the laboratory specified, which limited itself to speaking of “another successful experiment” based for the moment on “initial diagnostic data”. The technique used by the laboratory is that of inertial confinement, in which a laser, in this case the largest in the world, is used to bombard the fuel in order to melt deuterium and tritium, isotopes of hydrogen, generating helium and energy. Another technique, that of magnetic confinement, is the basis of the Iter (International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor) project for a nuclear fusion reactor under construction in the south of France, in which Italy is also taking part. According to two sources cited by the Financial Times, energy production was so much higher than expected that it damaged some of the equipment.