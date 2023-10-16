The experimental nuclear fusion reactor JET (Joint European Torus) was completed Saturday completed the last experiment in which nuclear fusion with deuterium and tritium was carried out. The reactor will finally close at the end of this year.

The JET was the largest nuclear fusion reactor in the world and achieved many milestones in the field of nuclear fusion. The project was part of EUROfusion, the European research program into nuclear fusion.

The reactor is located in Culhalm, a village in Oxfordshire in England and is managed by the UK Atomic Energy Authority (UKAEA). Due to Brexit, England will no longer be part of the EUROfusion programme. In England, the UKAEA is now preparing to build its own reactor: the STEP.

In the JET it was possible for the first time to fuse tritium and deuterium, two isotopes of hydrogen, to form helium. This fusion releases energy. Nuclear fusion is a potentially safe form of nuclear energy because it produces less radioactive waste than nuclear fission.

Donut-like shape

The reactor in Culhalm has a donut-like shape with magnets on the sides. At a temperature of up to 150 million degrees, the fuel can exist here in plasma form and fuse. Plasma is a gas in which the electrons move freely apart from the atoms due to heating.

So far, no nuclear fusion reactors have been used to generate energy. It is not easy to create the right conditions for the merger. It requires very high pressure and temperature.

