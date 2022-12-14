Scientists at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory’s National Ignition Facility made history by successfully producing a nuclear fusion reaction resulting in a net gain in energy, a breakthrough hailed by US officials as a “landmark achievement” and a “landmark for the future of clean energy”.

This new form of nuclear energy could eventually turn on the lights at home and help end dependence on fossil fuels. Scientists and experts now have to figure out how to produce much more energy from nuclear fusion on a much larger scale. At the same time, they need to figure out how to eventually reduce the cost of nuclear fusion so that it can be used commercially.

+ Nuclear fusion and hope for a clean energy future

“Right now, we’re spending a lot of time and money on every experiment we do,” said Jeremy Chittenden, co-director of the Center for the Study of Inertial Fusion at Imperial College London. “We need to bring the cost down by a huge factor.”

Scientists will also need to harvest the energy produced by fusion and transfer it to the power grid as electricity. It will be years – and possibly decades – before fusion is capable of producing unlimited amounts of clean energy, and scientists are in a race against the clock to combat climate change.

“This will not significantly contribute to climate reduction over the next 20 to 30 years,” said Julio Friedmann, chief scientist at Carbon Direct and former head of energy technology at Lawrence Livermore. “That’s the difference between lighting a match and building a gas turbine.”

Nuclear fusion is a man-made process that replicates the same energy that powers the sun. Nuclear fusion happens when two or more atoms are fused into a larger one, a process that generates an enormous amount of energy in the form of heat.

Scientists around the world have been studying nuclear fusion for decades, hoping to recreate it with a new source that provides unlimited, carbon-free energy – without the nuclear waste created by current nuclear reactors. Fusion designs primarily use the elements deuterium and tritium – both isotopes of hydrogen.

The deuterium in a glass of water, with a little tritium added, could power a house for a year. Tritium is rarer and more difficult to obtain, although it can be produced synthetically.

“Unlike coal, you only need a small amount of hydrogen, and it’s the most abundant thing found in the universe,” said Julio Friedmann, chief scientist at Carbon Direct and former head of energy technology at Lawrence Livermore. “Hydrogen is found in water, so the material that generates this energy is unlimited and clean.”

How could nuclear fusion energy eventually turn on the lights in your house?

There are two main ways to generate nuclear fusion, but both have the same result. The fusion of two atoms creates an enormous amount of heat, which is the key to producing energy. That heat can be used to heat water, create steam, and turn turbines to generate power – the same way that nuclear fission generates energy.

The big challenge in harnessing fusion energy is sustaining it long enough for it to power power grids and heating systems around the world. The successful US discovery is a big deal, but it’s still on a much smaller scale than needed to generate enough energy to run a power plant, let alone tens of thousands of power plants.

“It’s about enough to boil 10 kettles of water,” said Jeremy Chittenden, co-director of the Center for the Study of Inertial Fusion at Imperial College London. “To turn this into a power plant, we need to get a bigger energy gain – we need it to be substantially bigger.”

What are the next steps?

What are the next steps?

Scientists and experts now have to figure out how to produce much more energy from nuclear fusion on a much larger scale.

At the same time, they need to figure out how to eventually reduce the cost of nuclear fusion so that it can be used commercially.

