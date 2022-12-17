Thermonuclear fusion, the curtain on the recent experiment that paved the way for the use of atomic energy. The comment

Last night on Tg2Post a not bad curtain was aired. We were talking about nuclear fusion and the recent experiment that paved the way for the use of theatomic energy thus obtained, for civil purposes. A very hot topic (it should be said) because it fits into a very particular context, namely the dependence of the West on gas and the expensive bills. The experiment carried out in the United States for the first time has provided more energy than they have absorbed in the lasers that have bombarded the two tablets of Deuterium – Tritium, responsible for the reaction.

The good one Manuela Moreno this time he was having difficulty extricating himself from plastic models of nuclei, exothermic reactions, isotopes of hydrogen and the like. So she had surrounded herself in the studio by experts like two physicists, Valerio Rossi Albertini (Cnr) and Mario Merola (Progetto Iter), which indeed clearly explained to the Italian public that there are two nuclear processes from which to obtain the coveted energy: the current fission which splits the nuclei of uranium (or plutonium), releasing fast neutrons which self-sustain the reaction itself and, precisely, the future merger, which is a sort of dthe reverse procedure in which instead two isotopes of hydrogen which is contained in common water, Deuterium and Tritium, join together releasing energy in accordance with Einstein’s famous formula E = MC ^2.

Difficult and very technical concepts those of nucleus physics in which it is easy for a layman to make mistakes and say nonsense and that is why in the studio they were present the physicists which, it must be said, these days they blew the place at Covid-Star who had to bring out the camel virus to survive, after failing with monkey pox. Also in the studio John Caprarascience columnist for Corriere della Sera and dean of Italian science journalists.

That said it was there as well David Tabarelli, president of Nomisma Energia, who a few months ago permanently blew the cathode place to 90 pieces of the Covid-Star community, as Matthew Bassetti. His beard (Tabarelli’s), uncultivated and true as that of a Sardinian shepherd, is said to cause jealousy attacks in Ignazio La Russa himself. The merge event has revived it again and is parsing across the channels.

Tabarelli however he is not a physicist but an economist who deals with Energy. An indefatigable proponent of polluting hydrocarbons, he has been involved for dozens of years as a consultant to the Ministry of the Environment, specifically on climate change. Tabarelli is not a university professor of physics but only a “contract professor” (in the CV it is not clear what) who he does not have specific technical skills on a very complex subject. Moreno, on the other hand, continually called him “professor” and Tabarelli among “real” physicists obviously felt emboldened and could already be seen in Stockholm, showing off with the medallion, bowing in tails before the King of Sweden. In the speech he tried to belittling the scope of the merger by talking about it at an embarrassingly vague level and above all by not explaining – and he couldn’t do so – the technological differences between the Iter project in which Italy and the United States have also been involved for years.

Subscribe to the newsletter

