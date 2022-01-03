The leaders of the countries of the so-called nuclear “five” – ​​Russia, China, the United States, Great Britain and France – spoke out against the arms race and called for everything possible to be done to prevent a nuclear war in the future. Their joint statement was posted on website Kremlin on Monday, January 3.

As representatives of the five states noted, nuclear weapons should serve exclusively defensive purposes and be aimed only at curbing the aggression of all players in the international arena. “We believe that the further proliferation of such weapons must be prevented … There can be no winners in a nuclear war, and it must never be unleashed,” the statement said.

The politicians also stressed that they are ready to remain committed to the obligations under the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT). In addition, they assured that in the future they plan to look for diplomatic ways to resolve emerging conflicts, conduct a constructive dialogue with each other and avoid military confrontation.

The Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty was signed in 1968 by the UN Disarmament Committee in order to limit the number of countries with nuclear weapons. The parties to the treaty are almost all states of the world, with the exception of Israel, India, Pakistan, North Korea and South Sudan.