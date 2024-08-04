Two Fronts, One Chaos. Iranian Missiles Expected on Israel. China and Russia United Against the West

Hamas Politburo chief Ismail Haniyeh, killed, it seems, by a bomb hidden months ago by Israel, is buried there waiting for the revenge of the Iranian Axis. It is a matter of time, of a few hours, but it is certain that a wave of Iranian missiles and drones will fall on Israeli cities. Equally certain is the counter response from Israel, which has already warned: “We will respond!”.



Thus continues the tragic endless ping-pong in the Middle East where an even more devastating war could be triggered considering that Israel has atomic bombs that could be used to close the “issue” with Iran and its allies. The United States on one side and Russia and China on the other obviously do not want this outcome which would put world peace at risk. However, China and Russia are far from impartial, far from being on the “right side”.

The day after the bomb explosion that killed Haniyeh in the Tehran palace where he was hosted by the Pasdaran, China made it clear which side it is on with the intervention at the UN on July 31, aligning itself with Russia, Iran, and Algeria. “China – reads an official statement – strongly opposes and condemns the assassination of Haniyeh. This is a clear interruption of peace efforts and a ‘wanton’ violation of the fundamental principle of the United Nations Charter of respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of nations”.

The word “wanton” is not used by chance: emphasizes that the Israeli action was bloody, deliberate and unprovoked. “China – furthermore – expresses its strong opposition and condemnation of the recent series of irresponsible acts, including the Israeli attack in southern Beirut”, which killed Shukr – who was also hit because he was considered among those ultimately responsible for the terrorist attack in which twelve Druze children were killed in Majdl Shams.

Finally, and in definitive terms, Beijing takes the opportunity of the intervention at the UN to urge Israel “to fully implement the relevant Security Council resolutions, to immediately cease all military operations in Gaza and cease its collective punishment of the people of Gaza.” In short, Beijing sees, as other times, the reality pro domo sua by exploiting the Israel dossier as an anti-West function. Beijing’s position remains “strong and clear”: a signal that makes it clear, if there were still doubts, which side Xi Jinping is on and who he is with.

And Russia? In Europe, and not only in Europe to be honest, there are still those who do not believe in Putin’s expansionist project. If Ukraine is defeated, Russia will not stop there and will aim at least to dominate Eastern Europe as Stalin did after 1945. The exchange of prisoners between Russia and the West, which took place yesterday, is nevertheless positive. But it is a card in favor of Putin who obtained the release of people judged by the rais: “Heroes of the fatherland”. For Biden it was a pro-Kamala Harris election spot. Much more is needed to get Putin to leave Ukraine and cancel his project of international imperialist expansion. Putin can only “suspend” the war in Ukraine by crystallizing Russian territorial conquests.

However, Putin is also interested in the upcoming US presidential elections, with interference of various types and levels. Today, relations between Russia and the US and between Russia and the West are the worst ever. Putin knows that in the two and a half years of conflict Biden has given Kyiv about 80 billion dollars in aid. Putin is rooting for Trump, saying that with him as president, a way out of the war in Ukraine will be found immediately and that the badly damaged relations would return at least as they were before the crisis in Ukraine, without trouble and without damage for the West. And there are those who believe it. Even in the West. Even in Europe. Even in Italy.