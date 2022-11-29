Because Seoul is now thinking about developing nuclear weapons

In Asia, tempers are increasingly heated. After the recent tensions with the North KoreaSouth Korea is also considering starting one nuclear military development. A move that would have historic significance and unpredictable consequences. The United States so far they have always discouraged him, accompanying deterrence against Pyongyang with rhetorical insistence on denuclearization which, however, has failed in practice.

And now for Washington has a puzzle: to admit the nuclear development of Seoul and risk an atomic conflict between the two Koreas or avoid it and deploy tactical nuclear weapons on South Korean territory where it has already deployed almost 30,000 soldiers with the risk of triggering a Chinese reaction? The answer is not simple. After the withdrawal of US weapons at the end of the Cold War, Washington moved towards an agreement described as a “nuclear umbrella”. This meant that allies South Korea and Japan would be without nuclear weapons, but could rely on the US nuclear arsenal for protection.

But now thereand tensions on the peninsula are rising again following rumors that Pyongyang may plan to carry out what would be its seventh nuclear test. North Korea has launched a record number of missiles this year and in September, leader Kim Jong Un declared that his country’s nuclear status was now “irreversible”. There is a growing sense in South Korea that efforts to get the North to give up nuclear weapons have failed and that a more muscular approach is needed to ensure peace on the peninsula. A growing chorus of voices argues that the way to ensure South Korea’s security is to develop a domestic nuclear program.

The desire for nuclear power is growing among the citizens of South Korea

According to a survey conducted by the Chicago Council on Foreign Relations earlier this year, 71% of South Koreans would be in favor of developing their own nuclear weapons. A similar number responded affirmatively to a survey by the Asan Institute for Policy Studies. Cho Kyoung-tae, a lawmaker from the ruling party representing the southern city of Busan, is so convinced that South Korea should develop its own nuclear weapons that he has offered to store the warheads in his district.

The Weapons Conversation nuclear power is not new in South Korea and requests for the country’s own arsenal tend to increase in moments of heightened tension with the North. Despite these factors, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol has not yet announced plans to pursue a domestic nuclear capability. Since he took office in May, Yoon has repeatedly spoken of the need to strengthen defense cooperation with the United States.

Washington is against Seoul acquiring nuclear weapons. Also because the Chinese replica is unpredictable. After Seoul announced plans to deploy the US THAAD missile defense system on its territory in 2016, China cut off access to South Korean companies and artists. Shutdowns in the automakers, tourism and cultural industries have caused huge losses.

US President Joe Biden wanted to reassure public opinion and politicians of American support. In an apparent allusion to the South Korean nuclear armament chatter, Biden and Yoon said they “reaffirm the common goal of complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and to agree to further strengthen close coordination to this end”.

But the problem is that this denuclearization is destined to remain a wishful thinking. And the more tensions increase, the more the pressure to take that step towards the unknown will increase.

