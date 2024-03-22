The Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, headed the country’s delegation participating in the Nuclear Energy Summit, which was held the day before yesterday, for the first time in the Belgian capital, Brussels, organized and hosted by the Belgian government and the International Atomic Energy Agency.

The summit highlighted the role of nuclear energy in addressing global energy security challenges and driving economic development, based on the historical recommendations of the COP28 Conference of the Parties, which was hosted by the UAE. It stressed the importance of expanding the implementation of clean energy projects that include nuclear energy in order to achieve climate goals. More than 25 countries also supported the call to triple the use of nuclear energy in the world by 2050.

The Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi, said in his opening speech at the summit in which more than 30 countries participated, including European countries, the United States, China and Brazil: “This is a battle in which we must use all viable sources of energy that are free of carbon dioxide from In order to confront common challenges.

The Nuclear Energy Summit issued a joint declaration in which the participating countries expressed their commitment to working to mobilize funding for the public and private sectors in order to meet the sector’s future investment needs, build new nuclear power plants that include small model reactors, and work to extend the life of existing nuclear reactors.

The declaration indicated that climate change poses an existential threat to the planet and to all of humanity, stressing that the need to achieve net zero gas emissions has become increasingly urgent.

The declaration stressed the need to strengthen cooperation with countries wishing to develop civil nuclear capabilities in order to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in a nationally determined manner, including shifting away from fossil fuels in energy systems. The UAE’s participation in this summit reflects global confidence in the country’s effective role and the achievements it has achieved in a short period in implementing nuclear energy projects, which constitutes a role model for countries interested in nuclear energy, and highlights the important role of the country in spreading clean energy technologies and solutions worldwide.

This summit comes at the most appropriate and important time to continue the momentum building on the unprecedented achievements achieved at the Conference of the Parties (COP28), and in a way that strengthens the course of international climate action, which is what the UAE stressed about the necessity of establishing long-term international cooperation through the “Agreement UAE” historic climate conference on expanding the use of nuclear energy in the world threefold by 2050, to reduce dependence on coal and gas.

The UAE praised the important role of the International Atomic Energy Agency in facilitating the transition to nuclear energy, by enhancing international cooperation and supporting member states in developing the safe and peaceful use of nuclear energy.

On the sidelines of the summit, Al Mazrouei met, in the presence of the UAE Ambassador to Belgium, the European Union and the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, Mohammed Al Sahlawi, and the UAE Permanent Representative to the International Atomic Energy Agency, Hamad Ali Al Kaabi, with the Pakistani Foreign Minister, Mohammed Ishaq Dar, and the US Undersecretary of Commerce for International Trade Affairs. , Marisa Lago, the European Energy Commissioner, Cadre Simpson, and the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency.

. The UAE's participation in the summit reflects global confidence in the country's effective role and the achievements it has achieved in a short period by implementing nuclear energy projects.