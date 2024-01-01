Nuclear energy and decarbonisation: the uphill road to 2024

While the European Commission has recently announced its intention to “create an industrial alliance for small businesses modular reactorsi” since 2024, in Italy – in this last year – it has strongly rekindled the focus on nuclear energy. Starting from the launch of the new sustainable platform “Pnss” desired by the minister Picket Fratin which has long insisted on the need to turn the spotlight back on the topic. “It is obviously not a question of bringing the appeal in Italy to nuclear power plants of large size of the third generation, but to evaluate the new safe technologies which ones small modular reactor (Smr) ei fourth generation nuclear reactors“, he said on the occasion of the debut.

Line also shared by the Minister of Infrastructure and Transport Matteo Salvini, who on several occasions did not fail to reiterate the “wish” to see a power plant flourish in Milan. “La The challenge of the future is that of nuclear power. The debate is not for or against nuclear power. Today in Europe there are 128 nuclear power plants. The rest of the world runs. The total number of operating reactors in the world is 437 in 32 different countries. There are 56 reactors now under construction. There's a lot there 'nimby' syndrome. I for one say 'why not build the 57th reactor in Milan?' I am sure that it is clean and safe energy”. A concept also expressed in the last conference held in Rome: “If we start in 2024, in 2032 we can turn on the first switch of a nuclear power plant. As a Milanese, I would like the first power plant in Milan I would like one latest generation reactor in my city. I want to bring you the convinced support not only of my political force but of the entire government. Three ministers are participating in this conference: I from the League, Pichetto from Forza Italia and Urso from Fratelli d'Italia. There is an overall idea of ​​synthesis. Now let's try to plan. We need to bring together four ministries, businesses, environment, infrastructure and MEF, we need to coordinate and give ourselves time.”

In fact, in Italy, that idea of ​​”synthesis”, after i abrogation referendums of 1987has been lacking a bit: nuclear power has become a taboo, and no longer a topic to be addressed. Now, however, through the PNSS, the country's objective seems clearer: it focuses on widespread diffusion of renewables and of theenergy efficiency to ensure the decarbonisation and energy security, also through the diversification of sources and the integration of the different technological solutions available. The Pnss, coordinated by Mase with the support of Aeneas and Rse, is in fact pursuing objectives that range from context, scenarios and perspectives to fission and fusion technologies. A work aimed at developing a national strategy for sustainable nuclear power.

Two words that, however, according to the main environmental associations, like the WWF, collide with each other. “Italy cannot afford to waste time and funds to reopen the discussion on nuclear power. The investments of public agencies in nuclear research are already very large and probably greatly exceed those in research into renewable sources and energy efficiency, the true energies of the future, as everyone recognizes; the problems of safety, waste and economics of nuclear fission have not been overcome, the nuclear fusion won't arrive for 30 yearsthat is, it will arrive once the transition is complete”, declared WWF on the sidelines of the launch of PNSS. “The world has realized that new renewable sources, in particular photovoltaic and wind, are the most advantageous in every respect and their capacity is growing rapidly. In Italy, however, the speed is much lower than necessary (at least 9 GW per year) and the push all comes from citizens and businesses, who have understood where the future lies and where energy security and independence lies.”

But not only. In Italy the issue of slag (nuclear). In fact, the front of municipalities against hosting the project continues to widen national nuclear waste repository, an obligation foreseen by EU regulations which is being remedied with the map of suitable areas, which has already become the subject of controversy. After Basilicata, Sardinia, the municipality of Altamura, the mayors of Alessandrino and the tourist district of Trapani, the no has recently arrived also from Lazio, a region in which almost half of the suitable sites (21 out of 51) foreseen by the so-called Cnai, the national map of areas suitable for the national storage of radioactive waste, are located. An increasingly hot topic that to date has not yet found a solution clear solution.

In this scenario, however, the world seems to see the “sustainable” atom as the “flywheel” for decarbonisation. The proof came from the summit of Cop28 of Dubai in which the relaunch of nuclear powerreturned to the center of the debate in the international community grappling with the fight against climate change. In fact, there are around twenty countries – including the United States, France and the United Kingdom – that have signed an agreement pact with the aim of tripling atomic energy production by 2050. Because “clean” nuclear power, the latest generation, is seen as the most powerful alternative capable of guaranteeing truly sustainable future development. The announcement – which was also supported by the hosts of the summit, the United Arab Emirates – was made by the climate “czar” of the White House, John Kerry, and the French president, Emanuel Macron. While the Belgian Prime Minister, Alexander De Crooannounced that his country will organize a March 2024together with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the first world nuclear summit. There is only one objective: to reach the goals by the middle of the century net zero emissions goals. In short, clear goals and a clear path. Now all that remains is to follow it.

