Evoking “ the infantile disease of ecology: catastrophism “, the author displays an excess of optimism in the face of global warming. In the chapter “The road to energy transition”, he rightly doubts the promises of all-electric. Because “The main means of renewable electricity production (solar and wind) have higher copper content (…) compared to conventional vehicles”. These reminders are useful when we are promised 100% electric cars put into circulation by 2040. But the major interest of Marc Fontecave’s book appears in his last chapter, “Nuclear energy: an energy of the future”. The author recalls the role of the Nuclear Safety Authority regarding safety in power plants. But above all, it shows the real cost of widely subsidized renewable energies, which produce only 7% of our electricity, against 70% at nuclear power plants in a controllable manner. Hence his final suggestion: “Let’s rethink a new future for nuclear power. ”