Nuclear energy is still one of the main alternatives to generate electric power in many countries of the world, not only because it is clean and cheap compared to traditional types of energy, but also because it plays a major role in sustaining development and confronting the growing phenomena of global warming and climate change. Nuclear energy in Europe reduces annually the emission of 700 million tons of carbon dioxide, and nuclear power plants operating in Russia avoid emitting 210 million tons of carbon dioxide annually into the atmosphere, and this means that nuclear energy keeps pace with the global trend in the field of sustainability and conservation On the environment.

Nuclear energy, contrary to expectations that was going to decline its percentage in the global energy mix, now contributes 10% of electrical energy, through 450 nuclear reactors in operation in more than 30 countries around the world, and there are about 53 nuclear reactors under construction. In 19 countries in the world, and this confirms the importance of this type of energy, especially in light of the increased level of safety after the emergence of the third generation of nuclear plants, which are characterized by greater efficiency and more safety in the design of facilities and their safety.

The UAE has a unique experience in the field of nuclear energy, through the “Barakah” peaceful nuclear energy plants project, which commenced commercial operation of the first of these plants a few days ago in a qualitative and unique achievement, confirming that the UAE’s investment in its peaceful nuclear energy project years ago began to bear fruit, not Only in diversifying energy sources, as this plant will produce 1,400 megawatts, which makes it the largest single source of electrical energy production, but also in other fields such as medicine, semiconductor production, chemical treatments, mining operations, and the search for natural materials in agriculture.

In addition to the above, the four Barakah reactors would provide – if fully operational – about 25% of the UAE’s electricity needs, and would reduce the emission of 21 million tons of carbon dioxide every year, which is equivalent to removing 3.2 million cars from the UAE’s roads annually. This clearly confirms the high and qualitative impact of this strategic project on the comprehensive and sustainable development of the UAE.

The Barakah Nuclear Energy Project strengthens the UAE’s position on the map of developed countries in the field of peaceful nuclear energy, and confirms that it possesses all the technical, technical and human capabilities and expertise that qualify it to be a regional and international center for this type of energy and renewable energy in general, especially in light of its hosting of the headquarters of the International Renewable Energy Agency. Irina », and its pioneering role in supporting developing and developed countries with renewable energy projects that preserve the environment and contribute to sustainable development.

* Trends Center for Research and Consulting