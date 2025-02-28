Nuclear do not come out of numbers

A few days ago in the Congress of Deputies we discussed a document presented by the Popular Party related to the situation of nuclear power plants in the Spanish State.

The text was clearly a call to rescue the plants themselves. The clearest evidence of the deep crisis they have or, in other words, their inability to compete with renewable energies.

What are the reasons that have brought us to this situation?

First, the numbers do not come out. Thus, the worldwide 2023 nuclear industry report reflected how the level costs of solar energy had been reduced by 90% and 72% wind, while nuclear costs had increased by 36%. That placed the nuclear energy with costs between three and four times higher than renewable energies.

Among many factors are precisely their environmental treatments, that is, the management of radioactive waste and dismantling and rehabilitation of the land, one of the highest costs. Therefore, when nuclear energy is intended to present as a clean energy, it must be remembered that there is no energy source that has environmental costs or, which is the same, such large environmental impact. If we understand the principle of “who pollutes pays” are the long ones that should pay the most.

There are also attempts to present nuclear power plants as the main commitment of many countries such as future energy. But reality is very different; In fact in the last 20 years in Europe, 27 centrals have been closed and only three have been launched. Of these, the last two, of Finland and France, have been colossal economic failures: 12,000 million cost overruns the first and 10,000 million the second. With delays in the construction of 13 and 12 years, respectively. It is not surprising that countries like Germany or Switzerland have decided, such as Spain, plan the closure of their centrals.

Before the gas crisis linked to the Ukraine and Russia war there have also been attempts to draw nuclear energy as an alternative of energy sovereignty so as not to depend on Russian gas. The reality is quite the opposite, not only because the Spanish State does not have uranium deposits or concentrated and enrichment factories of the uranium, but because Spain, like Europe, depends in 40% of the enriched uranium of Russia. The nuclear industry report itself has an entire chapter dedicated to Russia’s agency.

Not to mention that, in addition, nuclear power plants, unlike other energy sources, in situations of war become military objectives, as unfortunately we have seen in the Ukraine War.

One might think that perhaps the difficulty of closing the centrals is because there is no time to launch an alternative. But again the data denies this hypothesis. Today nuclear plants are only 6% of the installed power, about 7,000 MW. To get an idea, only in 2023 the same power installed with renewable energy parks was incorporated into the network.

Someone will quickly answer me that, even if they only suppose 6% of the installed energy, they represent 20% of the annual electricity consumption. And that is for me his greatest weakness. The future of the electrical system is flexibility, and nuclear energy is the opposite, it is inflexible and face. It is a prisoner energy of its fixed costs that cited at the beginning, which makes the system not only ingestionable and rigid, but converts the electrical market into a captive market.

Let’s also talk about the supply guarantee, that is, could we cover the demand for energy if we closed the centrals? Well, the most critical day, the one with the greatest demand and less production, was on November 15, 2017. That day, if there had been no nuclear power plant in the way we would have covered the demand without problems. Thus, if the nuclear centrals could be easily turned off and turned on, today they would be permanently turned off. That is the harsh reality of the sector; That is why last year for the first time we had four months with four stopped reactors.

And, finally, let’s also talk about what would be to delay the closure of the centrals. Because sometimes it is presented as an innocuous measure, but the reality is that it also entails huge costs. In fact, the European Commission itself studied the costs of lengthening the useful life of those of the Belgium reactors, listed to ours, and were between 2,000 and 2.5 billion euros, that is, twice as much as renewables.

But if there is any clearer sample that the numbers do not come out is that the accounts have been made by the companies that manage these centrals. None of them have asked to postpone its closure. On the other hand, in 38 years no company has presented an initiative for the installation of a new central. One more sample of the failure of the release of the nuclear sector – for the way made by the Popular Party – or, ultimately, of the success of renewable energies.

Proposals that also do not have the support of citizenship; Without going any further, this summer’s CEO survey in Catalonia revealed that 81% of the population saw nuclear facilities as negative or very negative.

Therefore, in reality what we talked about a few days ago in Congress is to make a rescue of nuclear centrals, that these unassumable costs pay them all. It is not surprising that the Popular Party and Vox prefer to pay double for the same product, of course, when money is not theirs but that of all and when who sells it is a good friend. What is perhaps more embarrassing was that Junts per Catalunya and Republican Esquerra de Catalunya were added to said nonsense. Or what is worse, that they will justify the permanence of nuclear due to their null capacity to display renewable energies in Catalonia.

It can be said higher, but not clearer: the nuclear, expensive, rigid and polluting sector could compete the last century, but the future is undoubtedly more democratic, decentralized, flexible, cheaper and more sustainable. It is renewable.