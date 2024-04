Sunday, April 7, 2024, 7:21 p.m.











Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

The British Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, has announced these days an investment program in the development of the British nuclear system, which the Government has dubbed a 'National Effort'. It is a plan of more than 200 million euros, a minuscule amount in relation…

This content is exclusive for subscribers