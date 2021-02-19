Since the US withdrew from the nuclear agreement, Tehran has come closer to nuclear weapons. The contract must be saved.

Out of sight, out of mind This is a good way of summarizing what people in large parts of the world would like for the time after Donald Trump: to return to what was and forget as quickly as possible that the guys at Melania Trump’s side ever existed. The example of Iran shows how badly this works.

Washington pulled out of the 2018 nuclear deal and imposed severe sanctions on Tehran. Now, in their revitalized transatlantic partnership with the US, the Europeans would like to return to where the deal fell three years ago. On Thursday, the foreign ministers of Germany, France and Great Britain – the leading negotiating partners of the EU at the time – conferred with one another and with their US counterpart.

But Trump’s foreign policy has left a diplomatic landscape in ruins. A return is not easily possible because the trust between the contractual partners has been destroyed. Iran sees itself as a victim here. The regime kept its commitments and was still punished with heavy sanctions. So why keep sticking to the rules? The termination of the deal has strengthened the part of the Iranian regime that has always opposed a deal with the devil (USA).

As a consequence, Iran has enriched uranium to a greater extent than allowed by the treaty, more powerful centrifuges have been used, and from February 23 there will only be limited controls by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). Tehran has undoubtedly come closer to nuclear armament.

Nevertheless, or perhaps precisely because of this, it is worthwhile to do everything possible to find a way out. Neither the US nor the Iranians want to take the first step. But, given the explosive situation in the region, where Iran’s opponents, particularly Saudi Arabia and Israel, are already banding together despite their traditional hostility, it is imperative to act quickly. Save the deal if you can.