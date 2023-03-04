Rafael Grossi, head of the UN nuclear watchdog, said Saturday that he held talks with Iranian officials in Tehran after the discovery of particles of uranium enriched to near weapons-grade level. This dialogue seeks to resume the points of the agreement, which has existed since 2015 and which involves world powers.

The two-day visit by the chief director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) comes as the Vienna-based organization seeks greater cooperation with Iran on its nuclear activities.

“If we have a constructive discussion… and reach good agreements, as I am sure we will, we will be paving the way for important agreements,” Grossi told a news conference with Iran’s top nuclear official, Mohammad Eslami.

In his series of meetings with Iranian officials, Grossi met with President Ebrahim Raisi, who acknowledged that “cooperation is a two-way street… (and) it can continue on the basis of maintaining the independence of the agency and the rights of the Iranian nation,” according to tweeted Iran’s political deputy to the presidency, Mohammad Jamshidi.

A diplomatic source previously told the AFP agency that the meeting with Raisi was aimed at “relaunching the dialogue” on Iran’s atomic activity and “reestablishing relations at the highest level.”

Background

Grossi arrived in Iran on Friday amid deadlocked negotiations over the revival of a landmark 2015 deal on Iran’s nuclear activity, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA.

The reason is that uranium particles enriched up to 83.7% had been detected at Iran’s underground Fordo plant, about 100 kilometers (60 miles) south of Tehran, just below the 90% needed to produce a bomb. nuclear power, according to a confidential IAEA report known to AFP this week.

Iran denies wanting to equip itself with atomic weapons and affirms that it has not tried to enrich uranium with a purity greater than 60%. However, the Iranian government has claimed that “unintentional fluctuations may have occurred” during the enrichment process.

The discovery came after Iran substantially modified an interconnection between two sets of uranium-enriching centrifuges, without declaring it to the IAEA.

The IAEA report only spoke of “particles”, so it is not possible that Iran is building a reserve of uranium enriched above 60%, a level it has been managing for some time. However, the agency stated that it would “further increase the frequency and intensity of the agency’s verification activities” at Fordo, following the discovery.

On the other hand, non-proliferation experts claim that Tehran has no civilian use for even 60% enriched uranium. Furthermore, they make it clear that a stockpile of 90% enriched material is the level needed to make weapons, and could be quickly used to produce an atomic bomb if Iran chose to do so.

Obligations

On Saturday, Eslami, who heads Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization, called on all parties in the 2015 deal that they fulfill their “obligations”.

“Three European countries and a few others are only focused on Iran’s obligations under the JCPOA,” he told a news conference. “They also have obligations that they must fulfill.”

“We reached an agreement (with Grossi) to define our cooperation within the framework of safeguards” on nuclear activity, he added.

“The relevant authorities will make a decision” if a resolution is reached, and the Iranian atomic agency will adhere to that decision, he said.

“Iran never sacrifices its national interests for anything,” Eslami said.

Depending on the outcome of Grossi’s trip, both the United States and Britain, France and Germany will decide whether to submit a draft resolution censuring Iran to the IAEA board of governors, which will meet next week in Vienna.

Grossi also met with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on Saturday, the official IRNA news agency reported.

What happened to the cooperation?

The 2015 deal between Iran and world powers promised Tehran relief from harsh economic sanctions in exchange for restrictions on its nuclear activities.

The restrictions set out in the deal, including the 3.67 percent enrichment threshold, were intended to prevent Iran from developing a nuclear weapon.

The United States unilaterally withdrew from the pact in 2018 under then-President Donald Trump and reimposed sanctions, prompting Iran to suspend implementation of its own commitments.

Negotiations aimed at reactivating the agreement began in 2021, but have been stalled since last year, after Grossi’s previous visit to Iran, which was in March 2022.

