In recent weeks it has been rumored that a nuclear event would come to Call of Duty Warzone at the end of this month of April. In fact, it was leaked down to what the new map would look like after the events that would precede the event, although it has ultimately been removed due to a copyright claim. Nevertheless, Nuclear Bombs Come to Call of Duty Warzone ahead of schedule.
The ModernWarzone team (via PC Gamer) saw one of the nuclear weapons falling from the clouds. The massive nuclear bomb hits the ground and then … absolutely nothing happens. Other people online have posted similar videos, which has led to the belief that these bombs are falling early in anticipation of the event we discussed.
This nuclear event is believed to be linked to the ongoing zombie outbreak in Verdansk. The popular idea is that the zombie infection will get so bad that nuclear bombs will be called in to eradicate the problem from the radar. This will destroy the map and trigger the release of a new scenario to Warzone with an 80 themed based on Black Ops Cold War, according to reports.
Apparently all of this will take place sometime after season 2 of the title ends. For that to happen, according to the timer that we find within Call of Duty: Warzone itself, there are at least a couple of weeks left, with April 22 predictably being the date on which the season will end.
Therefore, players will have to keep waiting a few more days to see this nuclear event in the title developed by Activision, despite the fact that Nuclear bombs are already coming to Call of Duty Warzone.
