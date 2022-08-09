YupI love therefore arrived in Ukraine the gloomy chapter of atomic blackmail or nuclear terrorism? As always happens in that great junk of confusion in which the worst events are already being prepared, a mysterious respect for lies and disinformation dominates. Zaporizhzhia: don’t forget this name. It corresponds to dismal and fortunately mighty (guarantees the International Atomic Energy Agency) cubes of reinforced concrete that house one of the four Ukrainian nuclear power plants. For some days now they have been the target of frequent artillery fire for now without consequences. Ukrainians blame the Russians. President Zelensky, always looking for a good joke for the script of the evening sermons to the nation and beyond, explicitly denounced “Russian atomic terrorism”: Russia as a “terrorist state”, so criminal as to be the only one who dares to maneuver cynically the possibility of a nuclear catastrophe to blackmail the world. “Because if in Chernobyl – he recalled – the exploded reactor was one in Zaporizhzhia it could be six”.

Following the logic, one would doubt the accusation given that the plant has long been occupied by Russian soldiers. And it seems odd, at least, that they are so misguided or diabolical as to bomb themselves. The casual KGB-style criminal Macchiavellismo is fine. But they would cause a disaster of which they would be the first victims.

The Russians counterattack by claiming that the Ukrainians are guilty of firing from their lines across the Dnieper River and showing some videos as “incontrovertible” evidence: as always, they are impossible to decipher and ascertain. In the end what remains are just words. In concrete terms, there are cannon fire and the possibility of being annihilated by an atomic explosion.

Zaporizhzhia had been talked about, but in a low voice, for some time. The sudden burst of propaganda attention as rumors of an August of great and decisive military events circulate, raises some doubts. The nuclear danger has always been the perfect pretext for when military “escalations” are decided on which one is not sure of having the consensus.

What is certain is that the Russians have dedicated a chapter of their strategy to Ukrainian nuclear power plants since the first day of the war. Two power plants have occupied them: Zaporizhzhia and Chernobyl, a summoner of ghosts regardless. There, too, there have been incidents due to war activities such as the interruption of the remote control systems of radioactivity. A third, Kostiantinivka, escaped their attacks.

Occupying them gives Ukraine the possibility of depriving Ukraine of electricity given that nuclear power supplies half of it, creating serious hindrances to recovery projects on the ground. According to the Ukrainians, who also add filmed evidence, the Russian military uses the atomic sites above all to make them strongholds and deposits sheltered from enemy artillery shots. In fact, large quantities of ammunition and artillery positions are hidden in Zaporizhzhia in the shelter of a sort of intangible atomic sanctuary.

A plan that the Ukrainians, however, would not have casually hesitated to mess up. In fact, images are circulating of a Kiev drone pulverizing Russian soldiers encamped inside the plant. Thrilling truth or simple propaganda that Ukrainian military communication is successfully dedicating itself to among naive social collectors of war thrills from all over the world. But they reveal little of the truth of the military situation.

Alongside a possible apocalypse of tactical and strategic kilotons, there are those who recall other perhaps more concrete risks: that is, that due to the situation, a power cut may occur that blocks the cooling of the reactors. Or on a site where technicians are forced to work amidst bombings and threats, irreparable human error can occur. Without forgetting that a breakdown would be difficult to repair in a place bordered by war fronts engaged in exchanging cannon shots. Our only insurance therefore is in the meters of reinforced concrete. Artillery shells, he assures himself, can hardly break through the cyclopean thickness of the power plant. But we are as always at the simulations. The reality who knows …

At the beginning of the war there was little discussion about the respective Russian and American nuclear arsenals and the possible prospects for the end of the world. In that case the surprising absence of universal panic could be traced back to the certainty that the old, wise unwritten rule of the Cold War first manner always worked. A thousand bombs here, a thousand there: but they only served as a hypothesis, as a deterrence against head shots. Knowing both of the consequences.

Now after six months we have already slipped onto a much more inclined plane. Nuclear power plants have become a weapon of war, whether blackmail or propaganda is basically an unimportant detail.

I quote Zelensky: an accident in Zaporizhzhia would be the end of Europe, the end of everything. If the Ukrainian president thought he was raising fervent indignation against yet another, apocalyptic consequence of the Russian aggression, he must have been disappointed. There is no doubt that we are entering a season of great indifference towards the Ukrainian tragedy. More: of sincere aversion. Sighs of boredom rise from the beaches of Europe towards this war of trenches, of millimeter advances, of monstrous and decisive offensives but which never arrive. War, especially that of others, is tired. Even Eastern Europeans hitherto very zealous towards misfortunesUkranian refugees show signs of wanting Ukrainian brothers to return home.

P.even a new Chernobyl caused by cannon fire does not have the density of nightmare and the splendor of fright. There is only the sticky air linked to the old domestic political debate on civil nuclear power to be resurrected in an age of energy shortage. Nothing worth violent hyperbole and terrible words.

Everyone has convinced themselves that atomic warfare is something anachronistic. Yes: but Zaporizhzhia?