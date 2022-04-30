War, the nightmare of nuclear world war is growing

Moscow now openly threatens the West and NATO and therefore also Italy. And so what was written almost two weeks ago by the newspaper returns to the topicality Free that reported the words of a former minister of Foreign Affairs Russian, which is now in charge of disarmament. It is one of the largest experts of proliferation nuclear of the world.

“Having hit – explains Sokov and brings him back Libero – not so much the men of the Services but also the men oligarchs was a gift to Putin. People hate them and even the Tsar doesn’t like them. But now the sanctions will bring the oligarchs back to invest in Village, provoking the Russian president even more. We are in perfect storm, Putin is increasingly enveloped by the syndrome of Peter the Great and this can lead him to crush the button from the atomic bomb. Just the idea that Biden do you think regime change can lead to any reaction. And among the atomic targets there is also one in Italy: this is the US base of Aviano (in the province of Pordenone) “.

Read also:

“Russian gas, ahead until 2023 (at least). The indignation does not stop the import

What are war crimes? After the Bucha massacre, what is Putin at risk?

Hungary, Serbia and … France? The war in Ukraine rewards pro-Russian-sovereignists

Elections France, Macron towards victory: the only embankment to the right of Le Pen

Carol Maltesi and the mystery of the missing money: “It wasn’t Davide Fontana”

Lockdown, the former cts: “They destroyed the production”. Now who answers?

Piazza Fontana, historical exclusive: the “lost” song that tells the massacre

The appeal of the poet Franco Arminio to Pope Francis: leave immediately for Kiev. VIDEO

BPER Banca, with Confagricoltura to support the members

Dentsu Italia brings together its creative agencies in a benefit company

Economy, Bonomi (Confindustria): “In 2022, GDP will drop below 2%”