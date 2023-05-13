Back to nuclear power? Six out of ten Italians say yes. Survey

There is a clear majority of people in favor of taking ad again use nuclear power to produce energy. This was reported by the survey by Termometro Politico.

18.3% believe it is right to diversify to lower costsi while 41.7% believe nuclear power is as important as the others alternative sources will never be able to cover the real need.

Against a third of Italians with 30.8% asking to move towards production only with renewable sources to save the environment and the planet.

Nuclear, 6 out of 10 Italians say yes to the return… The survey



Survey carried out with the CAWI method, 4200 interviews collected between 09 and 11 May 2023.

Read also

The strategic axis Meloni-Pope Giorgia “white queen” in the meeting with the Pope

Subscribe to the newsletter

