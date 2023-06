Saturday, June 10, 2023, 5:33 p.m.



| Updated 5:56 p.m.





comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

The Italian essayist Nuccio Ordine, professor, philosopher and one of the greatest connoisseurs of the Renaissance, has died today at the age of 64, just a few weeks after he had been awarded the Princess of Asturias Award for Communication and Humanities.

Born in Diamante (Calabria) …

This content is exclusive for subscribers