Nubia Z60 Fold you have probably never heard of it yet, it is in fact an interesting novelty that will be added to the constantly growing folding market. If you too are curious to know more to understand if this new foldable will be able to win over users, then stay with us because we have some first detail to share.

Nubia Z60 Fold, here’s what we know!

As you well know, the foldable smartphone market has expanded a lot in recent months and a new company is about to appear among those present: ZTE, with its new model likely to receive the name of Nubia Z60 Fold. And as if that weren’t enough, according to some rumors everything could happen already by the end of this year!

Information about this device comes from Pricebaba, who shares with us some technical characteristics of the device directly from a source close to the developers. The smartphone will have a 7.3-inch AMOLED screen, will be powered by a Qualcomm 8-series chipset, will feature 12GB RAM and will come in two variants: one with 256GB of storage and one with 512GB. As for the battery, we will instead have ben 5000 mAh and fast charging up to 100W.

In short, Nubia Z60 Fold already looks good from the first small rumors, even if we remind you that since they are rumors they could also turn out to be wrong in the future. So for the moment, let’s take this information with a grain of salt and keep our ears pricked up to catch any news. We will of course keep you updated!