Bayern face the second leg of the Champions League against Lazio with the security of having a foot and a half in the quarterfinals after the 1-4 that endorsed Inzaghi’s men in the first leg of Rome. Confidence in the Munich side is so excessive that, even, they are considering giving Neuer rest under sticks so that the young goalkeeper Nübel plays his third match with Bayern clothing and the desire to go out in summer on loan is reconsidered. The problems of the champion.

Few exist in the sports field, where those of Flick have returned to set course towards what would be the ninth Bundesliga in series. In Champions, more of the same. VBayern has had plenty of self-esteem, which is still not intimidated by a Lazio who took advantage of the previous clash to emphasize that they are traveling to Munich to take the Allianz and why not? – Fight for the miracle that would mean scoring four goals against the sextete champion in his living room.

Everything points to Flick taking advantage of the return against the Italians to pull rotations, for example at a left end in which Coman continues to drag muscle discomfort. On the part of the Laziali, Inzaghi starts with everything and will depend on the talent of Luis Alberto in the center of the field and Immobile’s nose at the top when it comes to turning the appointment in Munich into something more than a mere visit tourist south of Germany.