Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/29/2023 – 18:33

Nubank's CEO and co-founder, David Vélez, was named by the English magazine The Economist as one of the five best CEOs of 2023, along with names like Mark Zuckerberg (Meta) and Jensen Huang (Nvidia).

Vélez came in fourth place in the ranking, led by Huang and with Zuckerberg in second place. In third place is Sekiya Kazuma, from Disco, a manufacturer of semiconductor tools in Japan. Behind the founder of Nubank, in fifth place, is David Ricks, from Eli Lilly, the most valuable pharmaceutical company in the world today.

A The Economist highlights that few neobanks in the world are managing to threaten large traditional banks, but in Latin America, Nubank is achieving this feat. It is already the fifth largest financial institution in the region, although the publication points out that fintech is facing greater challenges in Mexico, where it still loses money.

“In 2023, we will deliver exponential growth and solid results, generating value for our shareholders, customers and employees”, comments Vélez in a press release about the ranking results.

For the list, the The Economist analyzed the performance of presidents of companies listed in the S&P 1200 Index, which encompasses companies from the world's largest economies, with the exception of China and India. Executives in the position for more than three years were only considered. The ranking takes into account three points in the work of executives: return to shareholders; executive approval rate and employee satisfaction.

Cristina Junqueira, who participated in the founding of the digital bank together with Vélez, was elected in April by FinTech Magazine in first place in the ranking of the 100 women with the greatest influence in the sector in 2023, identified as the most inspiring executive.

In addition to Junqueira, names such as Sarah Garvey (Citi), Lori Beer (JPMorgan Chase & Co), Ghinwa Baradhi (HSBC) made the list.