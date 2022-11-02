This week Nubank opened a new workspace in São Paulo for its employees, in the Vila Leopoldina neighborhood. In testing phase since October, the location complements the hybrid work strategy of the digital bank, called “Jeito Nu de Trabalho”, created in June.

The model provides for a week in the office every 2 months of remote work, in which teams meet for planning and meetings that would be more efficient and productive in face-to-face mode.

With 10,000 m² in the Spark condominium, the new office will accommodate team meetings with more than 200 members, according to a statement from the digital bank. Nubank has more than 7 thousand employees.

The digital bank’s headquarters in the Pinheiros neighborhood reopened in June, after being closed throughout the pandemic, with a series of attractions for the “Nubankers” (as the employees are known). Upon entering the purple building, the visitor experiences a barrier-free space, highlighted by the high ceilings, with transparencies and diffused lights from the ceiling to the lobby.

Recently, a ranking by the Central Bank showed that Nubank reached the fifth position in number of customers in the country, with a base of more than 66.4 million near the end of the third quarter. The neobank publishes its quarterly results on November 14th, after the market closes.

The information is from the newspaper. The State of São Paulo.