From the editorial teami From the editorial team https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 03/10/2023 – 15:21

Nubank customers and users report on social media that they are unable to access their digital accounts in the bank’s application on Tuesday afternoon, 3rd. The problem is mentioned by users of devices with Android and iOS systems (iPhone).

When trying to access the service, account holders are unable to enter their password or other login information. On the screen, there is a frozen image with the logo of the financial institution.

According to the Downdetector platform, a website that monitors the functioning of online services, the problem may have started around 2 pm. At 2:24 pm, the Downdetector database registered more than 2 thousand notifications about the problem.

On Google, searches for the topics “Nubank doesn’t work”, “Nubank app doesn’t open”, among other related topics had a sudden increase early this afternoon.

When contacted by Istoé Dinheiro, Nubank responded that it is aware of the fluctuation in access to the application and is working to restore it as soon as possible.