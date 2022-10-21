Digital banking reached 64.84 million customers, an increase of 10 million between the 1st and 3rd quarter of this year

O Nubank exceeded the Santander Brazil in number of customers and is now the 5th with the largest audience. It reached 64.84 million, while Santander has 61 million.

The information was published by BC (Central Bank) in ranking of complaints of the 3rd quarter. When calculating the complaints rate, the monetary authority calculates how many records of valid problems there were in the period and divides it by the number of customers of the financial institution.

In the 1st quarter of this year, Nubank had 54.74 million customers against 58.04 million at Santander. The BC did not release data for the 2nd quarter because of the civil servants’ strike. Read in the image below the number of customers of the banks that have the highest complaint rates.



Reproduction / BC Register of complaints released by the Central Bank shows the number of bank customers

Santander and Nubank gained customers between the 1st and the 3rd quarter of 2022. The 1st increased by 2.9 million – an increase of 5%. The digital bank, on the other hand, increased its clientele by 10 million, a growth of 18.4%.

Now, Nubank is behind Federal Savings Bank (148.3 million), Bradesco (101.7 million), Itau (95.4 million) and Bank of Brazil (73.5 million). The top 5 have 483 million customers.