The requested amount is automatically deducted from the paycheck and can be paid in up to 96 installments

O Nubank started offering on Monday (20.mar.2023) a payroll loan to civil servants. The modality can be requested by NuConsignado, in the company’s application.

The credit offered has a lower interest rate than the common personal loan modalities and with money kept as collateral. The amount requested by the civil servant is automatically deducted from the paycheck.

According to Nubank, employees of the Union, States, Federal District, municipalities, municipalities, foundations and public companies are covered.

The customer needs to meet 3 criteria to get the consignment:

have an active Nubank account for at least 3 months;

have a professional employment relationship with a unit of the Federal Executive;

be a federal civil servant with a permanent contract – workers with a temporary contract or interns are not accepted.

The company informed that the margin is “the maximum amount of monthly income that can be committed to a payroll loan”.

according to Law No. 14,509/2022, federal civil servants have an assignable margin of up to 45%. The amount requested by the worker can be paid in up to 96 installments.

“This margin was created as a way to avoid workers’ over-indebtedness. Thus, it is possible to guarantee that, even taking out a loan, the person will also have the necessary resources for basic expenses, and will not run the risk of having all his remuneration consumed by paying off the debt”said Nubank.

BANKS SUSPEND CONSIGNED

Last Thursday (16.Mar.2023), the Power360 anticipated that at least 10 financial institutions suspended the operations of payroll credit lines for INSS (National Social Security Institute) beneficiaries.

Here is the list of banks:

Bradesco;

Savings Bank;

Bank of Brazil;

Itaú;

C6 Bank;

Daycoval;

PAN;

Mercantile;

PagBank;

Good Promoter.

The decision took place after the CNPS (National Social Security Council) reduced the monthly interest ceiling for payroll-deductible social security benefits from 2.14% to 1.7%.

In the document, the council also set the maximum interest per month at 2.62% for operations carried out through credit cards and paycheck benefit cards. The resolution was published in the Federal Official Gazette. Here’s the full (73 KB).