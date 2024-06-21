From the editorial teami From the editorial team https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 06/21/2024 – 13:32

Nubank customers reported this Friday morning, the 21st, that the bank’s application was down. When trying to access the app, an error message was displayed. “An error has occurred. Sorry, the information could not be loaded. Check your connection and try again shortly. If the error persists, don’t worry and see what to do here”, says the message.

The term ‘Nubank’ was among X’s “Topics of the Moment” in Brazil. Some customers reported the failure on social media.

When contacted, the bank reported that the instability had been resolved. “Nubank informs that there was a temporary instability in access to its application. Our teams have already worked to correct the fluctuation, and the availability of services is gradually being resumed”, says the note.

There is no information about what the error was, how long it lasted and how many users were affected.