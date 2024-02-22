02/22/2024 – 19:30
Nubank released its results for the 4th quarter and the year 2023 on Thursday night, 22nd. As a highlight, the company presented a net profit of US$1 billion last year, compared to a loss of US$9.1 million in 2022. Profit in the last half of the year was R$360 million.
Additionally, the bank added 4.8 million customers in Q4, and 19.3 million in one year, reaching a global total of 93.9 million customers as of December 31, 2023, compared to 54 million two years ago. years.
+Dollar rises 0.30% and surpasses R$ 4.95 again with indicators in the USA
Average monthly revenue per active customer (ARPAC) reached US$10.6 in the last quarter of the year, an expansion of 23% compared to the previous year and with more mature groups achieving results of US$27. The company also reported that it has become the primary banking relationship for more than 61% of monthly active customers, and the activity rate has grown to a new all-time high of 83.1%.
“We are building the largest consumer platform in Latin America, with a strong capacity to generate profits. As we work to surpass the 100 million customer mark by 2024, we are investing heavily in diversifying growth paths to continue turning potential into profit. We are unlocking the not yet fully explored opportunity in our secured and unsecured loan portfolio, increasing our participation in the high-income segment in Brazil and strengthening our presence in Mexico and Colombia through the launch of new products and resources. This proves our ability to accelerate the growth cycle across the company, beyond our core market, and continue to pursue more opportunities,” said David Vélez, founder and CEO of Nubank.
#Nubank #reports #profit #US1 #billion
Leave a Reply