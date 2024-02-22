From the editorial teami From the editorial team https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 02/22/2024 – 19:30

Nubank released its results for the 4th quarter and the year 2023 on Thursday night, 22nd. As a highlight, the company presented a net profit of US$1 billion last year, compared to a loss of US$9.1 million in 2022. Profit in the last half of the year was R$360 million.

Additionally, the bank added 4.8 million customers in Q4, and 19.3 million in one year, reaching a global total of 93.9 million customers as of December 31, 2023, compared to 54 million two years ago. years.

+Dollar rises 0.30% and surpasses R$ 4.95 again with indicators in the USA

Average monthly revenue per active customer (ARPAC) reached US$10.6 in the last quarter of the year, an expansion of 23% compared to the previous year and with more mature groups achieving results of US$27. The company also reported that it has become the primary banking relationship for more than 61% of monthly active customers, and the activity rate has grown to a new all-time high of 83.1%.