Nubank announced this week the possibility of opening an account with a debit card for those under 18 years of age. The novelty, which went through an initial testing phase – started in June and has already registered a 42% increase in demand since then – provides access for young people aged between 12 and 17, with the consent of a responsible person who is a customer of the Nubank in Brazil.

The expansion of the account for minors also includes a novelty: the possibility of using Caixinhas, a resource created to save money in an organized, uncomplicated and personalized way.

At this first moment, minors will have access to Caixas with an investment option with a yield of 100% of the CDI from the first business day after the application. They are organized by editable goals, like taking a trip, creating an emergency fund, or even, for example, buying a video game. Launched in July, more than 4 million Boxes have already been created by 2.8 million people.

how to apply

To ensure parental safety and control during the process, the flow starts with parents through the app itself of Nubank, which inform the initial registration data and first information.

With an active account, young people have access to the main features of the Nubank account, such as mobile recharge, Pix, fee-free transfers to any account, online debit purchases and withdrawals from ATMs across the country.