Value draws attention, as the bank had a net loss of US$ 165.3 million last year

Nubank must pay approximately R$815.6 million in compensation to the members of its board of directors and statutory board. The information is contained in the reference form sent to the CVM (Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission) last week. Here’s the intact (16 MB).

The document shows that about BRL 804.4 million should be divided among the 8 members of the startup’s statutory board, while around BRL 11.2 million will go to another 8 members of the company’s board of directors.

In 2021, the executives of the virtual bank received BRL 185.3 million. The directors and directors, on the other hand, pocketed R$ 46.6 million. According to the reference form, 96% of the amounts paid in 2021 came from variable compensation.

The value generated discussions on social media, as Nubank had a net loss of US$ 165.3 million last year. When it debuted on the New York Stock Exchange in December, the bank’s shares had an initial offering (IPO) of US$ 2.6 billion. At the time, the company was valued at US$ 48 billion.

For comparison purposes, Itaú, the largest bank in Latin America, paid R$444 million to its managers in 2021, according to the form sent to the CVM. The amount was divided among its 45 members of the board of directors, statutory board and fiscal council.

Bradesco, on the other hand, paid around R$880 million and Banco Inter, R$26.2 million.

Until the publication of this post, Nubank had not commented on the matter.